Stress and Mental Health in Pregnancy Reflect in Saliva Microbes

Study links mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and PTSD to changes in the oral microbiome of pregnant women, suggesting new mental health interventions.
- Oral microbiomes vary with maternal mental health symptoms
- Anxiety and depression are linked to high microbial diversity
- Potential for microbial-based interventions to improve mental well-being during pregnancy
Stress and mental health symptoms in early pregnancy are associated with the oral microbiome
Go to source). Findings open new avenues toward understanding how maternal mental health influences the general well-being of the mothers and may give insights toward possible interventions targeting oral microbiota to improve mental health during pregnancy.
Changes in oral microbiomes during pregnancy may reflect mental health conditions like anxiety and PTSD! #medindia #oralhealth #pregnancy’
Oral Microbiome Variations and Mental Health Symptoms in Pregnant WomenOrality Microbiome Variation with Mental Health: The research discovered that oral microbiome, that comprises microorganisms of the mouth and throat, differed with respect to women reported mental health symptoms. Women who have a greater anxiety, depression, or PTSD symptom have a different pattern of microbes in saliva.
Women who had higher symptoms of anxiety or depression had oral microbiomes with high alpha diversity; in other words, their oral microbiomes were a richer variety of microbial species, which were present at relatively even levels.
Beta Diversity in PTSD: On the contrary, the women with higher levels of symptoms of PTSD had high beta diversity of their oral microbiome. In other words, their saliva contained specific microbes which were more different from that of the women with lesser symptoms of PTSD.
Stress-related Specific Microbes: The scientists also found several species of microbes that had a more significant abundance among women showing specific mental traits such as anxiety and depression.
Importance of Mental Health During PregnancyPositive mental health is important not only to the well-being of a mother but also to provide sensitive care for her newborn. The understanding of relationships between mental health and an oral microbiome might explain the mechanisms of stress impacts both on maternal and infant health in a new way.
Potential for Microbial-Based Interventions: There could be potential microbial-based interventions into improving the maternal mental health of oral microbiomes. In the future, dietary change and better oral health practices and even probiotics may have a focus on a healthier oral microbiome, thereby helping reduce stress and promoting a better mental condition.
Reference:
- Stress and mental health symptoms in early pregnancy are associated with the oral microbiome - (https://mentalhealth.bmj.com/content/27/1/e301100)
Source-Medindia