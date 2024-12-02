About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Stress and Mental Health in Pregnancy Reflect in Saliva Microbes

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Dec 2 2024 2:26 PM

Study links mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and PTSD to changes in the oral microbiome of pregnant women, suggesting new mental health interventions.

Stress and Mental Health in Pregnancy Reflect in Saliva Microbes
Highlights:
  • Oral microbiomes vary with maternal mental health symptoms
  • Anxiety and depression are linked to high microbial diversity
  • Potential for microbial-based interventions to improve mental well-being during pregnancy
New research has shown a potential connection between maternal mental health and the oral microbiome in pregnant women. This study looks into the effect of stress, anxiety, depression, and PTSD symptoms on the microbial diversity in the mouth and throat (1 Trusted Source
Stress and mental health symptoms in early pregnancy are associated with the oral microbiome

Go to source).
Findings open new avenues toward understanding how maternal mental health influences the general well-being of the mothers and may give insights toward possible interventions targeting oral microbiota to improve mental health during pregnancy.

Placenta's Role in Maternal Mental Health
Placenta's Role in Maternal Mental Health
Placenta affects maternal mental health, influencing stress and inflammation during pregnancy. Explore the potential for sex-specific medicine in prenatal care.
This study was published in the BMJ Mental Health journal. It was conducted on 224 pregnant women enrolled in the Michigan Prenatal Stress Study. The participants were assessed for recent life stress and symptoms of mental health problems, including anxiety, depression, and PTSD, during their second trimester. The women were requested to provide saliva samples for analysis.

Oral Microbiome Variations and Mental Health Symptoms in Pregnant Women

Orality Microbiome Variation with Mental Health: The research discovered that oral microbiome, that comprises microorganisms of the mouth and throat, differed with respect to women reported mental health symptoms. Women who have a greater anxiety, depression, or PTSD symptom have a different pattern of microbes in saliva.

Women who had higher symptoms of anxiety or depression had oral microbiomes with high alpha diversity; in other words, their oral microbiomes were a richer variety of microbial species, which were present at relatively even levels.

Stress During Pregnancy and Alzheimer's Risk in Women
Stress During Pregnancy and Alzheimer's Risk in Women
Explore the link between prenatal immune activity and Alzheimer's disease and how pregnancy affects brain health, memory, and sex differences in aging.
Beta Diversity in PTSD: On the contrary, the women with higher levels of symptoms of PTSD had high beta diversity of their oral microbiome. In other words, their saliva contained specific microbes which were more different from that of the women with lesser symptoms of PTSD.

Stress-related Specific Microbes: The scientists also found several species of microbes that had a more significant abundance among women showing specific mental traits such as anxiety and depression.

Advertisement
Stressed During Pregnancy? Endure It With the Right Tips
Stressed During Pregnancy? Endure It With the Right Tips
Is stress taking a toll on your pregnancy? It can have unwanted effects on your as well as your baby’s health. Read more to find out.

Importance of Mental Health During Pregnancy

Positive mental health is important not only to the well-being of a mother but also to provide sensitive care for her newborn. The understanding of relationships between mental health and an oral microbiome might explain the mechanisms of stress impacts both on maternal and infant health in a new way.

Potential for Microbial-Based Interventions: There could be potential microbial-based interventions into improving the maternal mental health of oral microbiomes. In the future, dietary change and better oral health practices and even probiotics may have a focus on a healthier oral microbiome, thereby helping reduce stress and promoting a better mental condition.

Advertisement
Stress in Pregnancy Increases ADHD Risk
Stress in Pregnancy Increases ADHD Risk
Stress during pregnancy leads to the presence of stress hormones in the womb, producing unruly, short-tempered children, reports a study at the Institute of Psychiatry, King's College, London.
This is the first study on the relationship between the oral microbiome and maternal mental health, which opens up new avenues for future research into oral microbes to improve mental well-being. The findings here suggest that the oral microbiome may have a significant role in maternal mental health, providing promising avenues for non-invasive treatments to address stress and mental health issues during pregnancy to benefit both mothers and their children.

Reference:
  1. Stress and mental health symptoms in early pregnancy are associated with the oral microbiome - (https://mentalhealth.bmj.com/content/27/1/e301100)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement