Stress and Mental Health in Pregnancy Reflect in Saliva Microbes

Study links mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and PTSD to changes in the oral microbiome of pregnant women, suggesting new mental health interventions.

Highlights: Oral microbiomes vary with maternal mental health symptoms

Anxiety and depression are linked to high microbial diversity

Potential for microbial-based interventions to improve mental well-being during pregnancy

Stress and mental health symptoms in early pregnancy are associated with the oral microbiome



Changes in oral microbiomes during pregnancy may reflect mental health conditions like anxiety and PTSD!

Oral Microbiome Variations and Mental Health Symptoms in Pregnant Women

Importance of Mental Health During Pregnancy

New research has shown a potential connection between maternal mental health and the oral microbiome in pregnant women. This study looks into the effect of stress anxiety , depression, and PTSD symptoms on the microbial diversity in the mouth and throat ().Findings open new avenues toward understanding how maternal mental health influences the general well-being of the mothers and may give insights toward possible interventions targeting oral microbiota to improve mental health during pregnancy.This study was published in the BMJ Mental Health journal. It was conducted on 224 pregnant women enrolled in the Michigan Prenatal Stress Study. The participants were assessed for recent life stress and symptoms of mental health problems, including anxiety, depression, and PTSD, during their second trimester. The women were requested to provide saliva samples for analysis.Orality Microbiome Variation with Mental Health: The research discovered that oral microbiome, that comprises microorganisms of the mouth and throat, differed with respect to women reported mental health symptoms. Women who have a greater anxiety, depression , or PTSD symptom have a different pattern of microbes in saliva.Women who had higher symptoms of anxiety or depression had oral microbiomes with high alpha diversity; in other words, their oral microbiomes were a richer variety of microbial species, which were present at relatively even levels.On the contrary, the women with higher levels of symptoms of PTSD had high beta diversity of their oral microbiome. In other words, their saliva contained specific microbes which were more different from that of the women with lesser symptoms of PTSD.The scientists also found several species of microbes that had a more significant abundance among women showing specific mental traits such as anxiety and depression.Positive mental health is important not only to the well-being of a mother but also to provide sensitive care for her newborn. The understanding of relationships between mental health and an oral microbiome might explain the mechanisms of stress impacts both on maternal and infant health in a new way.There could be potential microbial-based interventions into improving the maternal mental health of oral microbiomes. In the future, dietary change and better oral health practices and even probiotics may have a focus on a healthier oral microbiome, thereby helping reduce stress and promoting a better mental condition.This is the first study on the relationship between the oral microbiome and maternal mental health, which opens up new avenues for future research into oral microbes to improve mental well-being. The findings here suggest that the oral microbiome may have a significant role in maternal mental health, providing promising avenues for non-invasive treatments to address stress and mental health issues during pregnancy to benefit both mothers and their children.Source-Medindia