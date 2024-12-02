Can Coconut Oil Whiten Your Teeth? The Truth Behind Oil Pulling

Unrefined coconut oil is your best bet for oil pulling. It’s packed with antibacterial properties to improve your oral health!

Highlights: Oil pulling with coconut oil may whiten teeth and improve oral health

Coconut oil’s antimicrobial properties help to reduce bacteria in the mouth

Coconut oil contains saturated fatty acid which when swallowed in small volume can increase cholesterol levels

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Does Coconut Oil Whiten Yellow Teeth?



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Coconut oil is more than just a kitchen staple—its antimicrobial properties may help keep your mouth cleaner and fresher! #oilpulling #dentalcare #medindia’

Coconut oil is more than just a kitchen staple—its antimicrobial properties may help keep your mouth cleaner and fresher! #oilpulling #dentalcare #medindia’

Advertisement

Types of Coconut Oil to Use

Advertisement

How to do Oil Pulling with Coconut Oil

Take 1 tablespoon of coconut oil. If the oil is solid, it will melt in the mouth after a few seconds, as coconut oil has a low melting point.

Put the coconut oil in the mouth and swish it around for about 10–20 minutes. Move the oil through the teeth and around the gums. Make sure the oil coats all areas of the mouth.

Avoid swallowing the oil, as it may contain bacteria and toxins that the oil is pulling out of the mouth.

If it is difficult to maintain the full 20-minute session, start with 5 to 10 minutes. Gradually increase the time as you get used to the practice.

After swishing, spit the oil into a wastebasket rather than sink, because it can solidify and clog pipes. The oil should have a thinner consistency after swishing.

Rinse the mouth thoroughly with warm water to remove any remaining oil.

After rinsing, brush your teeth as you normally do with toothpaste. This helps to eliminate any leftovers and ensure the mouth is clean.

Advertisement

How Coconut Oil Works

Tooth Whitening Alternatives

Professional Treatments

Over-the-Counter Products

At-Home Remedies

Does Coconut Oil Whiten Yellow Teeth? - (https://www.verywellhealth.com/does-coconut-oil-whiten-teeth-8683981)