What Happens If You Skip Breakfast for 30 Days?

Highlights: Skipping breakfast daily can impair insulin sensitivity, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes

Missing breakfast for a month may negatively impact cognitive function and emotional well-being

Chronic breakfast skipping is linked to potential long-term health risks, including cardiovascular disease and nutritional deficiencies



‘Skipping breakfast for a month may lead to impaired metabolism, cognitive difficulties, and increased risk of long-term health issues like diabetes and heart disease. #healthtips #breakfastmatters #medindia’

Advertisement

What Skipping Breakfast Does to Your Metabolic Health

Advertisement

How Skipping Breakfast Impacts Cognitive Function and Emotions

Advertisement

Breakfast Skipping Linked to Changes in Weight and Body Composition

Long-Term Health Risks of Not Having Breakfast

Cardiovascular Disease:

Type 2 Diabetes:

Nutritional Deficiencies:

Association between Frequency of Breakfast Consumption and Insulin Resistance Using Triglyceride-Glucose Index: A Cross-Sectional Study of the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2016-2018) (Joo HJ, Kim GR, Park EC, Jang SI. Association between Frequency of Breakfast Consumption and Insulin Resistance Using Triglyceride-Glucose Index: A Cross-Sectional Study of the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2016-2018). Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2020;17(9):3322. Published 2020 May 10. doi:10.3390/ijerph17093322) Association between breakfast skipping and postprandial hyperglycaemia after lunch in healthy young individuals (Ogata H, Hatamoto Y, Goto Y, Tajiri E, Yoshimura E, Kiyono K, Uehara Y, Kawanaka K, Omi N, Tanaka H. Association between breakfast skipping and postprandial hyperglycaemia after lunch in healthy young individuals. Br J Nutr. 2019 Aug 28;122(4):431-440. doi: 10.1017/S0007114519001235. PMID: 31486356.) Breakfast skipping and cognitive and emotional engagement at school: a cross-sectional population-level study (Moller H, Sincovich A, Gregory T, Smithers L. Breakfast skipping and cognitive and emotional engagement at school: a cross-sectional population-level study. Public Health Nutr. Published online December 16, 2021. doi:10.1017/S1368980021004870)

The effects of breakfast on behavior and academic performance in children and adolescents (Adolphus K, Lawton CL, Dye L. The effects of breakfast on behavior and academic performance in children and adolescents. Front Hum Neurosci. 2013;7:425. Published 2013 Aug 8. doi:10.3389/fnhum.2013.00425)

Association between Breakfast Consumption and Depressive Symptoms among Chinese College Students: A Cross-Sectional and Prospective Cohort Study (Ren Z, Cao J, Cheng P, et al. Association between Breakfast Consumption and Depressive Symptoms among Chinese College Students: A Cross-Sectional and Prospective Cohort Study. Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2020;17(5):1571. Published 2020 Feb 29. doi:10.3390/ijerph17051571)

Skipping breakfast is associated with overweight and obesity: A systematic review and meta-analysis (Ma X, Chen Q, Pu Y, Guo M, Jiang Z, Huang W, Long Y, Xu Y. Skipping breakfast is associated with overweight and obesity: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Obes Res Clin Pract. 2020 Jan-Feb;14(1):1-8. doi: 10.1016/j.orcp.2019.12.002. Epub 2020 Jan 7. PMID: 31918985.)

Eating versus skipping breakfast has no discernible effect on obesity-related anthropometric outcomes: a systematic review and meta-analysis (Bohan Brown MM, Milanes JE, Allison DB, Brown AW. Eating versus skipping breakfast has no discernible effect on obesity-related anthropometric outcomes: a systematic review and meta-analysis. F1000Res. 2020;9:140. Published 2020 Feb 24. doi:10.12688/f1000research.22424.3)

The Association between Breakfast Skipping and Body Weight, Nutrient Intake, and Metabolic Measures among Participants with Metabolic Syndrome (Zhang L, Cordeiro LS, Liu J, Ma Y. The Association between Breakfast Skipping and Body Weight, Nutrient Intake, and Metabolic Measures among Participants with Metabolic Syndrome. Nutrients. 2017;9(4):384. Published 2017 Apr 14. doi:10.3390/nu9040384 )

Skipping Breakfast and the Risk of Cardiovascular Disease and Death: A Systematic Review of Prospective Cohort Studies in Primary Prevention Settings (Ofori-Asenso R, Owen AJ, Liew D. Skipping Breakfast and the Risk of Cardiovascular Disease and Death: A Systematic Review of Prospective Cohort Studies in Primary Prevention Settings. J Cardiovasc Dev Dis. 2019;6(3):30. Published 2019 Aug 22. doi:10.3390/jcdd6030030)

Breakfast Skipping Is Associated with Increased Risk of Type 2 Diabetes among Adults: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Prospective Cohort Studies (Aurélie Ballon, Manuela Neuenschwander, Sabrina Schlesinger, Breakfast Skipping Is Associated with Increased Risk of Type 2 Diabetes among Adults: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Prospective Cohort Studies, The Journal of Nutrition, Volume 149, Issue 1, 2019, Pages 106-113, ISSN 0022-3166, https://doi.org/10.1093/jn/nxy194. (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022316622164278)

Breakfast skipping is related to inadequacy of vitamin and mineral intakes among Japanese female junior high school students: a cross-sectional study (Matsumoto M, Hatamoto Y, Sakamoto A, Masumoto A, Ikemoto S. Breakfast skipping is related to inadequacy of vitamin and mineral intakes among Japanese female junior high school students: a cross-sectional study. J Nutr Sci. 2020;9:e9. Published 2020 Feb 10. doi:10.1017/jns.2019.44)

Breakfast has traditionally been regarded as the most important meal of the day, but what happens if you skip it for a month? While intermittent fasting has grown in popularity in recent years, nutritionists continue to argue the long-term effects of skipping breakfast daily. This dietary choice may have a variety of physiological and psychological ramifications, including metabolic changes, effects on energy levels, and cognitive performance.Daily breakfast consumption is linked to enhanced insulin sensitivity, a critical indicator of metabolic health. Conversely, chronic breakfast skipping can lead to impaired glucose tolerance and insulin resistance, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes (1). Skipping breakfast results in increased postprandial (after-meal) blood glucose and insulin responses (2), implying a less efficient metabolic response to food later in the day.Without breakfast to jumpstart energy metabolism, people may experience energy fluctuations, fatigue, and difficulty concentrating throughout the day. These effects can be compounded by hormonal imbalances caused by skipping a morning meal over a lengthy period of time, such as a month.Breakfast skipping has been linked to poorer cognitive function, particularly in children and teenagers (3). Research published infound that breakfast consumption was associated with improved attention, memory, and academic performance (4).Breakfast consumption also influences the neurotransmitter serotonin, which is important for mood control. Skipping breakfast for a month might affect serotonin levels, resulting in increased irritation, anxiety, and even depressive symptoms (5).Research on the association between breakfast skipping and weight is complex and frequently inconsistent. Some research, including one published in, imply that skipping breakfast is linked to weight gain and an increased risk of obesity (6). This could be attributed to compensatory overeating later in the day, impaired appetite management, and a lower metabolic rate.However, some studies have found no substantial link between skipping breakfast and weight gain (7), and some even suggest that it may contribute to moderate weight loss in some people (8). These findings highlight the need for more research to understand the individual variability and long-term effects of breakfast skipping on weight.There are numerous research that have revealed potential long-term health hazards connected with persistent breakfast skipping. They are:Skipping breakfast may increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes, possibly due to increasing blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and inflammation (9).Skipping breakfast increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes (10). This could be owing to reduced insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism caused by irregular eating habits.Skipping breakfast can result in an insufficient intake of vital nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and fiber, which can have long-term ramifications for general health (11).Source-Medindia