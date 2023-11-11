Understanding Pneumonia: A Call to Action on World Pneumonia Day

Pneumonia, a potentially severe respiratory infection, often goes underestimated in its prevalence and gravity. Shockingly, in the United States alone, an estimated 150,000 people find themselves hospitalized for pneumococcal pneumonia each year, with approximately 1 in 20 succumbing to its effects.



World Pneumonia Day Initiative

Despite these concerning statistics, a recent national survey conducted by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) has uncovered a surprising lack of concern among US adults.