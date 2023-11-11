Understanding Pneumonia: A Call to Action on World Pneumonia Day

Highlights:
- The National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) highlights a lack of concern among US adults about pneumonia, despite 150,000 annual hospitalizations
- Only 22% express worry, and 40% at higher risk have not been advised on pneumococcal vaccine
- NFID and the American Lung Association are collaborating to raise awareness about the seriousness of pneumonia
Pneumonia, a potentially severe respiratory infection, often goes underestimated in its prevalence and gravity. Shockingly, in the United States alone, an estimated 150,000 people find themselves hospitalized for pneumococcal pneumonia each year, with approximately 1 in 20 succumbing to its effects.
World Pneumonia Day InitiativeDespite these concerning statistics, a recent national survey conducted by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) has uncovered a surprising lack of concern among US adults.
Advertisement
‘Pneumonia remains the leading infectious cause of death globally, claiming the lives of more than 2 million people each year. #pneumonia #death #medindia’
Tweet it Now
Only 22% express worry about the possibility of contracting pneumonia, a sentiment that persists even among those at a higher risk due to factors like age, asthma, or other lung conditions. Alarmingly, just 40% of those at increased risk have been advised to receive a pneumococcal pneumonia vaccine.
In alignment with World Pneumonia Day on November 12, NFID and the American Lung Association are joining forces to heighten awareness about pneumococcal disease.
Their focus is on encouraging those at risk to engage in conversations with healthcare professionals about the importance of pneumococcal vaccination.
3 Things To Know on World Pneumonia Day
Go to source).
NFID Medical Director, Dr. Robert H. Hopkins, Jr., emphasizes the need for awareness, urging individuals to inquire about pneumococcal vaccines during their annual flu or COVID-19 vaccinations.
Dr. Albert Rizzo, Chief Medical Officer for the American Lung Association, stresses the importance of vaccination, particularly for healthy adults over 65 who are at an increased risk due to natural immune system weakening with age. Fortunately, vaccines are readily available to provide protection against pneumococcal pneumonia.
Reference :
Source: Medindia
Advertisement
Their focus is on encouraging those at risk to engage in conversations with healthcare professionals about the importance of pneumococcal vaccination.
Key Insights on World Pneumonia Day
1. Pneumonia Affects Everyone but Poses Greater Risks for SomeWhile pneumonia can affect anyone, certain groups, including young children, older adults, and individuals with chronic health conditions, face a higher risk. Conditions such as lung disease, heart disease, kidney or liver disease, diabetes, sickle cell disease, HIV, and specific cancers can exacerbate the severity of pneumonia (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
3 Things To Know on World Pneumonia Day
Go to source).
2. The Serious Ramifications of PneumoniaPneumonia is not to be taken lightly, manifesting in symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, or general weakness. The potential complications are severe, ranging from respiratory failure to sepsis and, tragically, death. Adults aged 65 and older are particularly vulnerable, highlighting the critical importance of early diagnosis and treatment for serious pneumococcal infections.
3. Vaccines as a Protective MeasureThe silver lining in the fight against pneumonia lies in vaccines. Pneumococcal vaccination is strongly recommended for young children, older adults, and individuals with chronic health conditions or other risk factors.
NFID Medical Director, Dr. Robert H. Hopkins, Jr., emphasizes the need for awareness, urging individuals to inquire about pneumococcal vaccines during their annual flu or COVID-19 vaccinations.
Dr. Albert Rizzo, Chief Medical Officer for the American Lung Association, stresses the importance of vaccination, particularly for healthy adults over 65 who are at an increased risk due to natural immune system weakening with age. Fortunately, vaccines are readily available to provide protection against pneumococcal pneumonia.
Reference :
- 3 Things To Know on World Pneumonia Day - (https:www.lung.org/media/press-releases/2023-world-pneumonia-day-release)
Source: Medindia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
To address the complex relationship between severe mental illness and physical multimorbidity, a holistic approach is needed
Children have a genetic predisposition to sleep deprivation, just like adults do, which can have long-term negative effects on their physical and mental health.
A ketogenic diet may revolutionize hereditary polycystic kidney disease treatment. It holds promise for improving kidney health.
Discover a groundbreaking study linking IgE antibodies to common food allergens, like cow's milk and peanuts, to an increased risk of cardiovascular death.
New research uncovers how smoking triggers harmful DNA mutations, shedding light on lung cancer development.