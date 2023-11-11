How Kid’s Genes Influence Poor Sleep?

Highlights:
- Children’s sleep deprivation can be caused by genetic variants apart from environmental factors
- The mutant genes affecting sleep pattern in children include NPSR1, ADRB1, CLOCK, hPER2, and PER3 genes
- Lack of sleep not only increases risk of chronic disease such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and hypertension but also impacts mental health
Are you having trouble putting your kid to bed? While you may be considering gadget use and academic stress to be usual suspects for lack of sleep, surprisingly it may be the genetic variants at play.
Insomnia or sleep deprivation has long been debated among adults but recent studies focus on tracing the genetic roots that influence children's sleep patterns too.
What the Genetic Variants Causing Sleep Disorders in Children?Researchers have found that mutations in genes like NPSR1 and ADRB1 can cause children to have insomnia. Sleep length and timing variations have also been related to variations in the hPER2, and PER3 genes (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
The genetics of sleep disorders
Go to source).
Advertisement
‘Did you know? The American Academy of Pediatrics estimates that sleep problems affect 25 to 50 percent of children and 40 percent of adolescents. #sleeploss #insomnia #chronicdiseases #mentalhealth #medindia’
Tweet it Now
A higher risk of insomnia has been associated with certain mutations in the CLOCK gene. Similarly, changes in genes associated with upper airway shape and function may raise the risk of developing sleep apnea.
According to a new study, children who were genetically susceptible to insomnia, as determined by a polygenic risk score created for adults, experienced more insomnia-like sleep issues, such as difficulties falling asleep or waking up frequently (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Are some children genetically predisposed to poor sleep? A polygenic risk study in the general population
Go to source).
Genetics not only affects sleep patterns but also has a role in the development of sleep problems in children. There is evidence linking certain conditions, including sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, and insomnia, to genetics.
Research has shown two gene variations linked to narcolepsy (one in the T-cell receptor α locus and another between CPT1B and CHKB) and four gene variants linked to restless legs syndrome (BTBD9, MEIS1, MAP2K5/LBXCOR1, and PTPRD) (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Genome-wide association studies of sleep disorders
Go to source).
The immune system is also impacted by sleep loss. It reduces the generation of defense cytokines, which are necessary for generating antibodies that fight infections.
The genes that predispose adults to insomnia also contribute to poor sleep during childhood and adolescence; hence, they indirectly support the existence of a lifetime "poor sleeper" feature.
Treating children's sleep issues requires an understanding of how heredity and environment interact. Even if a child is genetically predisposed to have trouble sleeping, parents may help maximize their child's sleep by setting up a sleep-friendly atmosphere and encouraging healthy sleep practices.
Genetic susceptibility highlights how crucial it is to identify and treat sleep disorders in children at an early age. Early treatment of sleep disorders can support a child's growth and academic achievement.
References :
Source: Medindia
Are some children genetically predisposed to poor sleep? A polygenic risk study in the general population
Go to source).
Advertisement
Genetics not only affects sleep patterns but also has a role in the development of sleep problems in children. There is evidence linking certain conditions, including sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, and insomnia, to genetics.
Research has shown two gene variations linked to narcolepsy (one in the T-cell receptor α locus and another between CPT1B and CHKB) and four gene variants linked to restless legs syndrome (BTBD9, MEIS1, MAP2K5/LBXCOR1, and PTPRD) (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Genome-wide association studies of sleep disorders
Go to source).
Why is Sleep Important?Your body needs sleep to sustain both your physical and mental well-being. Sleep deprivation over a long period of time, can increase the chance of developing chronic illnesses, including cardiovascular problems, metabolic diseases like diabetes, obesity, and hypertension.
The immune system is also impacted by sleep loss. It reduces the generation of defense cytokines, which are necessary for generating antibodies that fight infections.
The genes that predispose adults to insomnia also contribute to poor sleep during childhood and adolescence; hence, they indirectly support the existence of a lifetime "poor sleeper" feature.
Environmental Factors and Genetic PredispositionAlthough a child's sleep patterns might be influenced by genetics, environmental circumstances also have a big impact. Regardless of a child's genetic tendency, a variety of factors, including parenting styles, sleep habits, exposure to electronic gadgets, and bedroom atmosphere, can affect how well they sleep.
Treating children's sleep issues requires an understanding of how heredity and environment interact. Even if a child is genetically predisposed to have trouble sleeping, parents may help maximize their child's sleep by setting up a sleep-friendly atmosphere and encouraging healthy sleep practices.
Genetic susceptibility highlights how crucial it is to identify and treat sleep disorders in children at an early age. Early treatment of sleep disorders can support a child's growth and academic achievement.
References :
- Are some children genetically predisposed to poor sleep? A polygenic risk study in the general population - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37936537/)
- The genetics of sleep disorders - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laneur/article/PIIS1474-4422(02)00103-5/fulltext)
- Genome-wide association studies of sleep disorders - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21285061/)
Source: Medindia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
To address the complex relationship between severe mental illness and physical multimorbidity, a holistic approach is needed
Many people underestimate the severity and prevalence of pneumonia, a potentially fatal respiratory infection.Read more to know.
A ketogenic diet may revolutionize hereditary polycystic kidney disease treatment. It holds promise for improving kidney health.
Discover a groundbreaking study linking IgE antibodies to common food allergens, like cow's milk and peanuts, to an increased risk of cardiovascular death.
New research uncovers how smoking triggers harmful DNA mutations, shedding light on lung cancer development.