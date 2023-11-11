Medical Complications Twice Likely Among Psychiatric Patients

A recent study has shed light on a significant association between mental health issues and various physical disorders . The research, which analyzed data from 194,123 psychiatric patients globally, compared with 76,60,590 individuals in control groups, revealed a strong correlation between mental health conditions and physical ailments ( 1 ✔ ✔Trusted Source Study shows link between mental and physical health Go to source ).

Access to Mental Health Services: A Global Disparity

Professor Lee Smith, the lead author of the study and a Public Health Professor at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), Cambridge, emphasized the profound implications of the complex relationship between severe mental illness and physical multimorbidity.

According to Professor Smith, individuals with severe mental illnesses face significantly higher risks, including decreased treatment compliance, heightened risk of treatment failure, increased treatment costs, relapsing diseases, worsening prognosis, and reduced life expectancy.

Urgent Need for a Holistic Approach The study's findings underscore the urgent need for a holistic approach to address the interconnected challenges of severe mental illness and physical multimorbidity. Poor clinical management of physical comorbidities in mental health patients exacerbates the overall issue, placing an increased burden on individuals, communities, and healthcare systems.



In conclusion, the research emphasizes the critical importance of improving the physical, mental, and social outcomes of individuals dealing with severe mental illness and physical multimorbidity. A comprehensive strategy that considers the intricate relationship between mental and physical health is crucial for better treatment outcomes and overall well-being.



As of 2019, nearly one billion people worldwide were grappling with mental disorders, making it the leading cause of disability. In England alone, one in every four individuals was projected to experience a mental health condition at some point during the year, as reported by the UK site Mind.Previous studies have highlighted a concerning lack of access to effective, affordable, and high-quality mental health care, especially in low-income nations. A notable example is that 71 percent of individuals with psychosis worldwide do not receive the necessary mental health services, revealing a stark contrast between high-income and low-income countries.