Medical Complications Twice Likely Among Psychiatric Patients

A recent study has shed light on a significant association between mental health issues and various physical disorders. The research, which analyzed data from 194,123 psychiatric patients globally, compared with 76,60,590 individuals in control groups, revealed a strong correlation between mental health conditions and physical ailments

Study shows link between mental and physical health



Go to source).



Multimorbidity and Global Mental Health Scenario

The study introduced the concept of multimorbidity , wherein an individual is affected by a combination of chronic diseases along with at least one other physical health condition. Strikingly, the researchers found that mental health patients were 1.84 times more likely to report multimorbidity compared to the control group.