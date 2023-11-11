About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Medical Complications Twice Likely Among Psychiatric Patients

Dr. Pavithra
Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 11, 2023 at 3:40 PM
Highlights:
  • A strong link is revealed between mental health issues and physical disorders, with mental health patients being 1.84 times more likely to report multimorbidity
  • Almost one billion individuals suffer from mental disorders, constituting the leading cause of disability
  • There is a need for a holistic approach to address the complex relationship between severe mental illness and physical multimorbidity

Medical Complications Twice Likely Among Psychiatric Patients

A recent study has shed light on a significant association between mental health issues and various physical disorders. The research, which analyzed data from 194,123 psychiatric patients globally, compared with 76,60,590 individuals in control groups, revealed a strong correlation between mental health conditions and physical ailments (1 Trusted Source
Study shows link between mental and physical health

Go to source).

Multimorbidity and Global Mental Health Scenario

The study introduced the concept of multimorbidity, wherein an individual is affected by a combination of chronic diseases along with at least one other physical health condition. Strikingly, the researchers found that mental health patients were 1.84 times more likely to report multimorbidity compared to the control group.

Physical Diseases and Mental Disorders Go Hand-in-Hand
Physical Diseases and Mental Disorders Go Hand-in-Hand
Arthritis and digestive system diseases in adolescents and young people increase the risk of depression which can that lead to development of various disorders.
Advertisement


As of 2019, nearly one billion people worldwide were grappling with mental disorders, making it the leading cause of disability. In England alone, one in every four individuals was projected to experience a mental health condition at some point during the year, as reported by the UK site Mind.

Access to Mental Health Services: A Global Disparity

Previous studies have highlighted a concerning lack of access to effective, affordable, and high-quality mental health care, especially in low-income nations. A notable example is that 71 percent of individuals with psychosis worldwide do not receive the necessary mental health services, revealing a stark contrast between high-income and low-income countries.

Professor Lee Smith, the lead author of the study and a Public Health Professor at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), Cambridge, emphasized the profound implications of the complex relationship between severe mental illness and physical multimorbidity.
Physical Signals Differ Across Mental Health Disorders
Physical Signals Differ Across Mental Health Disorders
Physical signals exhibited by mental health disorders, like anorexia and panic disorders are interpreted differently but by a common brain region.
Advertisement

According to Professor Smith, individuals with severe mental illnesses face significantly higher risks, including decreased treatment compliance, heightened risk of treatment failure, increased treatment costs, relapsing diseases, worsening prognosis, and reduced life expectancy.

Urgent Need for a Holistic Approach

The study's findings underscore the urgent need for a holistic approach to address the interconnected challenges of severe mental illness and physical multimorbidity. Poor clinical management of physical comorbidities in mental health patients exacerbates the overall issue, placing an increased burden on individuals, communities, and healthcare systems.

In conclusion, the research emphasizes the critical importance of improving the physical, mental, and social outcomes of individuals dealing with severe mental illness and physical multimorbidity. A comprehensive strategy that considers the intricate relationship between mental and physical health is crucial for better treatment outcomes and overall well-being.

Reference :
  1. Study shows link between mental and physical health - (https:www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1007489)


Source: Medindia
