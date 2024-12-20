Tapioca: A Starchy Delight With Surprising Health Benefits

Craving carbs? Tapioca is not just tasty but also packed with health perks like iron, calcium, and easy digestion!

Highlights: Tapioca is gluten-free, easy to digest, and a good alternative for allergen-free diets

It's a rich source of calcium, iron, and carbs, making it ideal for weight gain

Tapioca is low in sodium, making it a heart-friendly addition to your meals



Health Benefits of Tapioca

Free of Allergens

Easy to Digest

Promotes Weight Gain

Source of Calcium

Low sodium

Source of Iron

How to Include Tapioca in Your Diet?

Tapioca is a starchy foodstuff made from cassava tubers. These tubers are endemic to Brazil and most of South America. It is often used in recipes such as tapioca pudding and bubble tea. Tapioca is also excellent for thickening pies.Tapioca is composed completely of starchy carbs. It may be considered unhealthy by people on a carb-controlled diet or those concerned about the influence of carbohydrates on blood sugar levels. Tapioca, on the other hand, can benefit persons who do not need to closely control their carbohydrate or starch intake.Tapioca is gluten, nut, and grain-free, therefore it will not create a reaction in people who have celiac disease, gluten sensitivity, or nut allergies. Many gluten-free items are made with tapioca flour. It's also an excellent choice for allergen-free baking at home. Tapioca flour is an alternative to white flour for thickening soups, sauces, and pie fillings.Tapioca is known for being easy on the stomach. Many individuals find it more digestible than flour made from grains or nuts. Tapioca may be recommended by doctors as a calorie source for persons suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or diverticulitis, both of which can cause digestive symptoms to flare up.Tapioca can help people gain weight quickly. One cup of tapioca pearls contains 544 calories (1) and 135 grams of carbs. Eating a couple of bowls of tapioca pudding every day increases a person's chances of gaining weight without raising the danger of negative side effects from consuming too much fat or cholesterol. Tapioca can also be added to other foods to boost the carbohydrate and calorie content.Calcium is essential for healthy bones and teeth. It also supports a number of other body functions, such as muscle contraction, blood clotting and maintaining communication between neurons. The National Osteoporosis Foundation states that people lose calcium every day through their skin, sweat, urine, and feces (2). The body cannot replenish lost calcium without nutritional supplements. As a result, people should make an effort to get enough calcium in their diet. One cup of tapioca pearls contains 30.4 milligrams of calcium (1).The majority of Americans consume an excessive amount of sodium, sometimes known as salt. The recommended daily dose is less than 2,300 mg. On average, persons in the United States take 3,440 mg each day (3). Dietary salt is not limited to the salt that people sprinkle on their snacks and meals; manufacturers frequently hide it in processed snacks, soups, and condiments. A high sodium diet has been linked to elevated blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke. Tapioca contains only 1.52 mg of sodium in a one-cup serving (1).Tapioca is an excellent source of iron. One cup of tapioca pearls has 2.4 mg of the daily recommended intake (1), which varies from 7 to 18 mg depending on age and gender. It rises to 27 mg for women during pregnancy. To maximize iron absorption from tapioca, combine it with vitamin C sources (4). These boost the amount of iron that the body can absorb. Iron is a vital component of hemoglobin, the protein that transports oxygen throughout the body. Iron deficiency anemia can occur when a person's blood iron levels are insufficient. This problem can result in major side effects include shortness of breath, exhaustion, and chest pain.Tapioca is heavy in carbohydrates and calories, making it a typically unhealthy food. However, it can assist a person in meeting the required daily requirement for a number of essential nutrients. It can also be a nice and nutritious meal option for folks looking to gain weight.Tapioca, when used in moderation, can contribute to a healthy diet. People should bear in mind that many tapioca recipes, such as tapioca pudding and bubble tea, contain extra calories and fat from sugar, milk, or cream. People can create bubble tea with almond milk or fat-free milk to reduce fat and calories. To sweeten tapioca meals, they can also use liquid stevia or erythritol instead of sugar.Source-Medindia