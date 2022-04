How to Get Tested?

All adults and adolescents from 13 to 64 years should be tested at least once for HIV.

All sexually active women younger than 25 years or older with risk factors such as new or multiple sex partners or a sex partner who has an STD should be tested for gonorrhea and chlamydia every year.

Pregnant women should be tested for syphilis, HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C.

All sexually active gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men should be tested at least once a year for syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea. Those who have multiple or anonymous partners should be tested more frequently (e.g., every 3 to 6 months).

People who have oral or anal sex should talk with their healthcare provider about the throat and rectal testing options.

End the Stigma

