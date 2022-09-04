About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Reach an Alarming Rate

by Karishma Abhishek on April 9, 2022 at 11:57 PM
Rates of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are found to be alarming in the U.S. as per the Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance Report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis were reported among the top and most commonly reported STD infections, with increase 30% in their rate from 2015 to 2019. Experts state that under-testing for STD infections due to shift to COVID-19 pandemic nationwide, is one among prime reason for it.



The study thereby highlights the need for early diagnosis and treatment of STDs — which untreated may lead to consequences such as infertility and cancer.

Since April is celebrated as STD Awareness Month, people are invited to join for a rally to raise awareness about sexually transmitted infections and diseases, help reduce STD-related stigma and provide actionable steps to help mitigate the increase in STDs locally and across the country.

Source: Medindia

