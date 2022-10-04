About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Polycentric Prosthetic Knee Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on April 10, 2022 at 2:48 PM
India's first indigenously developed polycentric prosthetic knee developed by IIT Madras researchers aims to improve the quality of life for thousands of above-knee amputees.

It is designed for durability with high strength stainless steel and aluminium alloy along with hard chrome plated EN8 pins and high fatigue life polymer bushings.

Prosthetic Knee - Kadam

Indigenously developed Kadam is affordable and at the same time, of high quality and performance, complying with ISO standards including 30 lakh cycles of fatigue testing.

It provides stability, reduces the risk of stumbling and its patented geometry is specifically optimised for use on uneven terrains.

"Functional needs, socioeconomic and environmental challenges of Indian users are unique. Kadam's user-centric design takes these into account. It meets international quality standards while being 4-5 times more affordable than comparable imported knees," said Prof Sujatha Srinivasan, Head, TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2), IIT Madras, in a statement.
A team at TTK Centre for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2) at IIT Madras developed Kadamin association with Society for Biomedical Technology (SBMT) and Mobility India.

Through Mobility India, extensive clinical trials have been conducted in various geographical settings. The feedback has ensured that the design is user-centric and functional in different environments. Users instantly recognize the stable nature of the knee. The ability of the user to let go of the safety of parallel bars in the very first trial is a testimony to the performance of the knee.

It is also customisable stability adjustment depending on the user's need and provides frictional swing control adjustment for different walking speeds.

IIT Madras' TTK Centre had previously developed and commercialized Arise - the country's first standing wheelchair - and NeoFly-NeoBolt - active wheelchair and motorised add-on for seamless indoor-outdoor mobility.

Source: IANS
CONSULT A DOCTOR