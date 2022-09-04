Has the COVID-19 Pandemic Resulted in Reduced Prenatal Visits?

Prenatal visits are found to be lowered with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic as per a study at the Georgia Tech's School of Economics, published in the journal Pediatrics. The study for the first time examined the pandemic-era birth data at scale.



"While much more research needs to be done, including understanding how these changes affected fetal deaths and how doctors triaged patient care by risk category during the pandemic, these are significant findings that should spark discussion in the medical community," says Assistant Professor and lead author of the paper, Daniel Dench.

‘Premature births from Cesarian (C-sections) and induced deliveries are found to be lowered by 6.5% during the first month of the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.’