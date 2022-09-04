About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Has the COVID-19 Pandemic Resulted in Reduced Prenatal Visits?

by Karishma Abhishek on April 9, 2022 at 11:55 PM
Font : A-A+

Has the COVID-19 Pandemic Resulted in Reduced Prenatal Visits?

Prenatal visits are found to be lowered with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic as per a study at the Georgia Tech's School of Economics, published in the journal Pediatrics. The study for the first time examined the pandemic-era birth data at scale.

"While much more research needs to be done, including understanding how these changes affected fetal deaths and how doctors triaged patient care by risk category during the pandemic, these are significant findings that should spark discussion in the medical community," says Assistant Professor and lead author of the paper, Daniel Dench.

Advertisement


The team examined records of nearly 39 million U.S. births from 2010 to 2020, from the National Center for Health Statistics to forecast expected premature births — defined as babies born before 37 weeks of pregnancy — from March to December 2020.

It was found that preterm births from C-sections or induced deliveries had an immediate drastic fall by 0.4 percentage points in March 2020, when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 as a pandemic.
Advertisement

"It's really about, how does this affect fetal health? Did doctors miss some false positives — did they just not deliver the babies that would have survived anyway? Or did they miss some babies that would die in the womb without intervention?" "This is just the start of what I think will be an important line of research," says Dench.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
How Does Insomnia Impact Your Type 2 Diabetes Risk?
How Does Insomnia Impact Your Type 2 Diabetes Risk?
Instant Wound Healing Evolves into Reality with Cool Plasma Technology
Instant Wound Healing Evolves into Reality with Cool Plasma Technology
Is 'COVID Teeth' a Possible Symptom of the Fourth Wave of COVID-19?
Is 'COVID Teeth' a Possible Symptom of the Fourth Wave of COVID-19?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Pregnancy and Antenatal Care Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women How to Manage Quarantine Weight Gain? COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and ......
Nine New COVID-19 Symptoms Added to the Official List
Nine New COVID-19 Symptoms Added to the Official List
The official list of COVID-19 symptoms has been expanded to include another nine symptoms of ......
Highly Accurate, 30-second COVID Test Developed
Highly Accurate, 30-second COVID Test Developed
A COVID-19 testing device that can detect coronavirus infection in as little as 30 seconds as ......
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
How to Manage Quarantine Weight Gain?
How to Manage Quarantine Weight Gain?
Quarantine weight gain is an issue many are battling today, the causes could be quite a few, but wha...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Pregnancy and Antenatal Care
Pregnancy and Antenatal Care
What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the ...

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Post-Nasal Drip A-Z Drug Brands in India Daily Calorie Requirements Color Blindness Calculator Selfie Addiction Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Accident and Trauma Care Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Hearing Loss Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR