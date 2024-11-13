Rucking: The Ultimate Full-Body Workout You Can Start Today

Rucking: A full-body workout that's as simple as walking with a weighted backpack. Get stronger, fitter, and healthier- one step at a time!

If you want to add a new activity to your fitness regimen, try rucking- walking with a weighted rucksack.Rucking began as a military training exercise and has since become a popular fitness craze. It's a full-body workout that has both physical and mental health advantages (1)."In the military, we have a purpose. We are doing it so we can finish a mission and get all of our stuff where we need it," said Kayla Aritt, NASM-CPT, a certified personal trainer located in Pompano Beach, Florida, who started rucking when she joined the Army six years ago.Aritt normally carries 45 pounds when rucking with the military, but she limits her personal workouts to 15 to 25 pounds. She recommends starting with a modest weight and gradually increasing it."On the civilian side, you're participating in an enjoyable exercise. You're doing it for health reasons, such as increasing bone density or engaging in moderate-intensity exercise," Aritt explained.Rucksacks and weighted vests are available on the market, but you do not need special equipment filled with military-grade weights to get started. Simply find a backpack, add something heavy, and go for a walk.It is up to you to determine how long and far you want to ruck. According to current physical activity standards, adults should exercise at least 150 minutes per week at a moderate level (2). You could wish to include this in your schedule rather than rucking every day."For somebody who has never rucked before, if they're going to start rucking, they probably would want to start with every other or every third day to give their body a chance to recover, to make sure that doing it on consecutive days is not going to cause some sort of adverse soreness or pain," said Joseph Ihm, M.D., a board-certified doctor in physical medicine and rehabilitation and sports medicine at UW Medicine.Ihm suggested starting with 10 pounds, or 10% of your body weight. Then, aim for a 15-minute per-mile speed and modify the weights accordingly (1)."Many individuals see the weight and assume, 'Oh, it's only 10, 15, or 20 pounds. When you walk a mile, you'll notice that the weight is much greater than you realize. "Start low and go slow," said Matthew Stone, RN, MS, MBA, APRN, a licensed nurse practitioner at Ohio State's Wilce Student Health Center.Stone explained that gradually increasing the weight over a few weeks or months allows you to develop core strength, which helps maintain the rucksack and protects you from back problems. To better protect your back, cover the weights or books in a towel before placing them in your backpack (1).People with back difficulties, heart issues, or difficulty with weight-bearing exercises should consult a doctor before they start rucking, but Ihm said it is generally safe for most people.Walking, even without a weighted knapsack, has been shown in studies to provide anti-aging benefits and lower the risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and high blood pressure (3). Using a weighted backpack may help you boost the intensity of your workout, but it is not your only option."You can walk faster to increase the intensity; you do not need to carry a weight. You may cross-train and try something new, which may allow you to perform at a higher intensity. You might go from a steady-state exercise to intermittent training and adjust the intensity," Ihm explained.Rucking is simply one way to switch up your workout routine and keep active. If you want to try it but are unsure where to begin, check for a local rucking group. Research has shown that going out in a group reduces stress more than working out alone or not exercising at all (4).According to Stone, people typically ruck at a pace that allows them to converse with one another."You're basically able to walk and talk and continue to get a good exercise in," he told me. "It allows you to develop a community of people where you actually get to know them and talk while you exercise."Source-Medindia