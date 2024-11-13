About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
From Surviving to Thriving: Enhancing Well-being in Diabetes

From Surviving to Thriving: Enhancing Well-being in Diabetes

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Nov 13 2024 4:22 PM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Explore the importance of well-being in diabetes management and how mental health support can enhance quality of life.

Highlights:
  • Diabetes management involves significant daily challenges affecting mental health
  • A holistic approach to care is essential for improving overall well-being
  • Support networks and mental health resources can empower individuals with diabetes
Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects millions of people and cannot just disappear; therefore, individuals who suffer from diabetes need to care for it relentlessly and change their lifestyles appropriately. It is not solely about taking care of blood sugar; instead, individuals who are suffering from diabetes have to really go through various physical, emotional, and social effects, which take a great toll on well-being altogether (1 Trusted Source
World Diabetes Day

Go to source).

Daily Challenges of Diabetes Management

Self-management of diabetes involves so many tasks within a given day and most of the time it can be so demanding. Some of the challenges are:

Quiz on Diabetes
Quiz on Diabetes
Diabetes has replaced every other condition to become the fastest growing lifestyle disease, globally. This disease also impacts children. Some people are more inclined to develop diabetes than others. Do you belong to the high- risk group? Spend 5 ...
Self-Monitoring: Each and every day the patients are advised to monitor their blood sugar level because it is important in keeping the sugar level down.

Dietary Management: Ensuring that one is taking the right portions together with the carbohydrate counter is stressful and may turn out to be frustrating.

Physical Activity: Physical activities must be integrated into everyday lives; however, the desire or opportunity for doing so can be hard to come by.

Diabetes Type 1, Type 2 - Causes Symptoms Diagnosis and Treatment FAQs
Diabetes Type 1, Type 2 - Causes Symptoms Diagnosis and Treatment FAQs
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
Medication Adherence: The administration of medicines including insulin or other oral medicines entails some level of organization and operational repetitions that are tiring.

Prolonged carrier exposure to these challenges may experience stress, burnout or work related isolation therefore a strong indication that diabetes management requires a strength based approach.

Advertisement
Top 12 Healthy Beverages for Diabetics
Top 12 Healthy Beverages for Diabetics
Diabetic patients need not be wary of drinks. Milk, detox water, whey drink, smoothies, cocoa, herbs or dairy-based drinks offer a wide palette to relish.

Impact on Mental Well-being

The psychological impact of diabetes is significant, with many individuals experiencing emotional challenges such as:

Anxiety and Depression: The chronic regulation of diabetes may cause increased anxiety and risk of depression which motivates less and reduces self-care.

Advertisement
Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.
Fear of Complications: Concerns about side effects can make a vicious cycle of stress and anxiety contribute to the problem of diabetes.

Social Isolation: People can experience a disorder and lack of close communication with other people, especially in social networks where alcohol is consumed.

Managing these mental health disorders is mandatory for having a better quality of life for people with diabetes.

On this annual celebration of World Diabetes Day, it is now time to stress wellbeing in the diabetes management paradigm. Recognizing the feelings and providing the proper health care will lead to learning about how this disease can be controlled by the person better and also enhance the life satisfaction of the patient.

Reference:
  1. World Diabetes Day - (https://worlddiabetesday.org/)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement