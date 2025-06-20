Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. (2025, June 20). Razor Blade Throat? It Might Be COVID-19's New Nimbus Variant . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 20, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/razor-blade-throat-it-might-be-covid-19s-new-nimbus-variant-220184-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "Razor Blade Throat? It Might Be COVID-19's New Nimbus Variant". Medindia. Jun 20, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/razor-blade-throat-it-might-be-covid-19s-new-nimbus-variant-220184-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "Razor Blade Throat? It Might Be COVID-19's New Nimbus Variant". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/razor-blade-throat-it-might-be-covid-19s-new-nimbus-variant-220184-1.htm. (accessed Jun 20, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. 2025. Razor Blade Throat? It Might Be COVID-19's New Nimbus Variant. Medindia, viewed Jun 20, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/razor-blade-throat-it-might-be-covid-19s-new-nimbus-variant-220184-1.htm.