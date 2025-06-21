About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
See Clearly: Why Cataract Awareness Month Matters
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jun 21 2025 1:58 AM

Don’t let cataracts cloud your world- discover how awareness, prevention, and early treatment can keep your vision sharp!

Highlights:
  • Cataracts are a leading cause of vision loss but are highly treatable with early detection and surgery
  • Regular eye exams are crucial for catching cataracts before they significantly affect vision
  • Healthy lifestyle choices and UV protection can help reduce your risk of developing cataracts
Every June, Cataract Awareness Month shines a spotlight on one of the most common eye conditions affecting millions worldwide (1). Cataracts are a leading cause of vision loss, especially among older adults (2). However, with early detection and proper care, vision can often be restored. This month serves as a crucial reminder to prioritize eye health, understand the risks of cataracts, and encourage regular eye exams.

What is a Cataract?
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cataract
What is a Cataract?

A cataract is a clouding of the eye’s natural lens (2), which lies behind the iris and the pupil. The lens works much like a camera lens, focusing light onto the retina for clear vision. As we age, proteins in the lens can clump together, forming cloudy areas that block or scatter light. This process can happen slowly, making it difficult to notice changes in vision at first.


Cataract
A cataract is cloudiness in the crystalline lens of the eye that results in a gradually progressive painless diminution of vision.

Who is at Risk of Cataract?

While cataracts are most commonly associated with aging, they can affect people of all ages- even newborns. However, the risk increases significantly after age 60. Other risk factors include:
  • Family history of cataracts
  • Diabetes
  • Smoking
  • Prolonged exposure to sunlight (UV rays)
  • Previous eye injuries or surgeries
  • Long-term use of corticosteroid medications
  • Excessive alcohol consumption

Understanding these risk factors can help individuals take proactive steps to protect their vision.


New Protein Drug Target May Revolutionize Cataract Treatment
New Protein Drug Target May Revolutionize Cataract Treatment
Cataract surgery could be replaced by aquaporin protein-based drug therapies. Aquaporin disrupts optical development, leading to cataract formation.

Signs and Symptoms of Cataract

Cataracts often develop gradually, and early symptoms may be subtle. Common signs include:
  • Blurry or cloudy vision
  • Increased sensitivity to glare, especially at night
  • Faded colors or yellowing of vision
  • Double vision in one eye
  • Frequent changes in eyeglass or contact lens prescriptions

If you notice any of these symptoms, it is important to see an eye care professional promptly.


Cataract Surgery in Infants Might Increase Risk of Glaucoma
Cataract Surgery in Infants Might Increase Risk of Glaucoma
Cataract surgery in infants may not reduce the risk of glaucoma and poses a 22 percent risk of developing glaucoma 10 years later.

Importance of Early Detection of Cataract

Routine eye exams are the best defense against cataract-related vision loss. Eye doctors can detect cataracts during a comprehensive eye exam, even before symptoms appear. Early detection allows for monitoring and timely intervention, which can prevent severe vision impairment.

Treatment Options of Cataract

While early cataracts may be managed with updated glasses, brighter lighting, or anti-glare sunglasses, surgery is the only effective treatment for advanced cataracts. Cataract surgery is one of the safest and most common procedures performed worldwide. During surgery, the cloudy lens is replaced with a clear artificial lens, often restoring vision quickly and with minimal discomfort.

Prevention of Cataract and Eye Health Tips

Although cataracts cannot always be prevented, certain lifestyle choices can help reduce your risk:
  • Wear sunglasses that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays
  • Quit smoking and limit alcohol consumption
  • Manage chronic conditions like diabetes
  • Eat a diet rich in antioxidants (leafy greens, fruits, and vegetables)
  • Schedule regular eye exams, especially after age 40

Cataracts and Global Impact

According to the World Health Organization, cataracts are responsible for nearly half of the world’s cases of blindness (3). In many developing countries, lack of access to surgery remains a significant barrier. Cataract Awareness Month also highlights the importance of supporting global efforts to provide vision care to underserved communities.

Spreading Awareness about Cataract

Cataract Awareness Month isn’t just about education- it’s about action. Share information with friends and family, encourage loved ones to get their eyes checked, and support organizations working to eliminate preventable blindness. By raising awareness, we can help more people enjoy clear, healthy vision throughout their lives.

References:
  1. June is Cataract Awareness Month (https://ophthalmology.wustl.edu/june-is-cataract-awareness-month/#:~:text=Cataracts%20are%20one%20of%20the,steps%20to%20protect%20your%20sight.)
  2. Cataracts: A Review (Chen SP, Woreta F, Chang DF. Cataracts: A Review. JAMA. 2025 Jun 17;333(23):2093-2103. doi: 10.1001/jama.2025.1597. PMID: 40227658.)
  3. Epidemiological correlates of cataract cases in tertiary health care center in rural area of maharashtra (Avachat SS, Phalke V, Kambale S. Epidemiological correlates of cataract cases in tertiary health care center in rural area of maharashtra. J Family Med Prim Care. 2014 Jan;3(1):45-7. doi: 10.4103/2249-4863.130273. PMID: 24791236; PMCID: PMC4005200.)


Source-Medindia


