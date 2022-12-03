About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID-19 Variant Omicron Blocks the Evading Virus

by Dr Jayashree on March 12, 2022 at 8:34 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID-19 Variant Omicron Blocks the Evading Virus

People who gained immunity either through vaccination or exposure against the original strain of COVID-19 are likely to have some protection against the pathogen's omicron variant.

An international research team from Johns Hopkins Medicine, in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and ImmunoScape, a U.S.-Singapore biotechnology company.

Advertisement


The team's findings were published in mBio, a journal from the American Society for Microbiology.

"We found in a January 2021 study that in people previously infected with the original COVID strain, specific epitopes [portions of a protein that elicit an immune response] from the virus are recognized by immune system cells known as CD8+ T lymphocytes or killer T cells and that this recognition enables a cell-mediated attack on COVID," says study lead author Andrew Redd, Ph.D., assistant professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and staff scientist at NIAID.
Advertisement

Other research groups in the United States and South Africa have demonstrated very similar results for people previously infected by or vaccinated against the original COVID-19 strain.

Immune cells are known for their ability to eliminate foreign invaders such as bacteria and viruses from the body. The T cells used in the latest study were from blood samples collected in 2020 from 30 patients who had recovered from mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.

The convalescent plasma donors had six human leukocyte antigens (cell-surface proteins that regulate the immune system and are part of each person's genetic profile), which are representative of greater than 73% of the U.S. population.

During that assessment, donor samples were sent to ImmunoScape for the difficult task of identifying which T cells had responded to SARS-CoV-2.

More specifically, the company's deep immune cell profiling method showed which virus proteins elicited a T cell-directed response — data that could provide valuable insight into the T cells' functional properties.

In the original analysis, researchers found that T cells from the convalescent donors recognized 52 of the 408 epitopes.

In the latest study, researchers examined the 52 epitopes previously identified in the convalescent blood samples to determine if they had been altered by genetic changes that would enable the virus to avoid being susceptible to cell-mediated immunity.

They found one low-prevalence epitope from the omicron spike protein that had a minor change from its predecessor in the original virus.

Overall, the omicron variant is known to have some 50-plus mutational differences between it and the original SARS-CoV-2 strain, but it seems the virus has not evolved the ability to avoid T cell recognition.

While significant cell-mediated immunity appears to have been maintained from the original SARS-CoV-2 through its subsequent variants, more research is needed to fully define why people who have this protection may still get sick from omicron.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< How Does Screen Time Affect Children's Health?
Eating Disorders Among Elite Athletes Puzzle the Recovery >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Endometriosis Awareness Month 2022-
Endometriosis Awareness Month 2022-
Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)
Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)
Is Pregnancy Possible after In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Just One Ovary?
Is Pregnancy Possible after In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Just One Ovary?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Chicken Pox Shigellosis Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter? Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield .....
Good News: Bark of Neem Tree can Protect Against Covid-19
Good News: Bark of Neem Tree can Protect Against Covid-19
Neem bark extract binds the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein at various locations in the body, thereby, ......
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
Post-COVID-19 recovery needs healthy foods to overcome the after-effects of strong medication and .....
Coronavirus Omicron Variant: An Update
Coronavirus Omicron Variant: An Update
In an interview with Medindia, Dr. Subramanian Swaminathan, a specialist in infectious diseases, ......
Chicken Pox
Chicken Pox
Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus....
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
Mutations are the sudden changes that occur in genetic materials. They occur as a part of evolution ...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Shigellosis
Shigellosis
Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause blo...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)