Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery

- Post-COVID-19 experience is all about the loss of energy, appetite, strength, and weight
- Eating healthy and tasty food along with rest is essential to aid in complete recovery
- This suggests that one’s diet includes foods that help regain stamina and energy
Food choices directly influence the recovery path of COVID-19, with the need for more energy, proteins, vitamins, and minerals to return to the peak of health.
Defeating COVID-19 and emerging victorious might be a tiring process, especially if you don't take care of yourself. Fatigue, weakness, loss of energy, appetite, and strength, are commonly reported while recovering from COVID-19.
This shows a depletion of reserves that the body needs to replenish. Choosing wise food options is one of the quickest ways to become fit.
Energy Giving Foods - COVID-19 recovery process drains energy from the body, affecting internal and external functions. Therefore, it is important to include energy-giving foods in the diet. Carbohydrate-rich foods such as wheat, maize, jaggery, and ghee should be added.
Immunity-Boosting Foods - After leveling up the energy levels, it is time to boost immunity. Foods rich in vitamin C and minerals such as zinc, copper, and iron should be given preference. It includes citrus fruits, dark green leafy vegetables, and seasonal fruits.
Muscle-Building Foods - While the energy levels increase and the immune system is strong, it's time to build the body in the COVID-19 recovery journey. Pulses, legumes, egg, meat, fish, chicken, and dairy products are the protein-rich foods that need to be included in the diet for the extra push.
Taste-Exciting Foods - The pandemic has taken a toll on sensory buds. To overcome this, add a little variety in the diet on its flavor, texture, and temperature to excite the affected taste buds. Adding fragrant spices, herbs, vinegar, and lemon seasoning boosts the taste sensation.
Mood-Changing Foods - COVID-19 affects not only physical well-being but also the mental well-being. While being down in self-isolation, food can be used to lift spirits. Eating healthy foods such as nuts, bananas, dark chocolate, fatty fish, and blueberries, along with the food you like, can regulate the mood and make you feel better. This helps in the faster recovery of COVID-19.
Source: Medindia