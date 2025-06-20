International Yoga Day: One Earth, One Health, One Breath

Yoga promotes personal well-being and global harmony through physical, mental, and emotional balance.
- Yoga is a scientifically backed, holistic therapy improving mental, physical, and emotional health
- The 2025 theme, “One Earth, One Health,” promotes inner peace for global well-being
- India’s MyBharat campaign launches community yoga events, tech exhibits, and digital detox drives nationwide
International Day of Yoga - 2025
Go to source). The United Nations recognized and commemorated the International Day of Yoga (IDY), which was first proposed by India in 2014.
Since then, it has grown into an international wellness movement. The theme for this year is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.”
Yoga: The Ancient Therapy Backed by Modern Science!More than flexibility and poses, yoga is now scientifically considered a wholesome road to improved health. Several studies have shown that yoga can improve
- Mental health, by decreasing anxiety, depression, and stress.
- Physical health, through cardiovascular efficiency, muscle strength, and respiratory power.
Yoga for Self and SocietyThe 2025 theme skillfully balances the path of the individual with the well-being of the group.
Yoga for the Self
Yoga helps center the mind amid a burnout-stricken and overstimulated society.
- Self-care: Practicing pranayama (breathing) and dhyana (meditation) helps in lowering the stress hormone cortisol.
- Self-awareness: Mindfulness improves with repetition, and it assists in better emotional control.
- Self-healing: Yoga helps with recovery and acts as an immunity booster in cases of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and chronic fatigue.
Yoga for SocietyThe calming effect of yoga doesn’t stop with the self; it also radiates outwards.
- Fosters empathy and compassion, which are the characteristics essential in establishing healthier communities.
- Incorporates the practice of sustainable living by embracing simplicity.
- Relevant to populations coping with disasters, war, or displacement, build resilience in the affected populations and provide psychosocial rehabilitation.
MyBharat’s Mega Event for Yoga Day 2025The government of India has created a nationwide celebration bringing together students, wellness leaders, soldiers, and citizens of all walks of life in the digital effort, MyBharat.
MyBharat for this year focuses on
- Mass Yoga Demonstration
- Yoga Tech Exhibitions
- Community Well-being Challenges
- Yoga for Youth and Digital Detox Campaigns
- Inclusive Yoga Sessions for the Elderly and Differently Abled
