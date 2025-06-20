About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
International Yoga Day: One Earth, One Health, One Breath

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jun 20 2025 12:17 PM

Yoga promotes personal well-being and global harmony through physical, mental, and emotional balance.

International Yoga Day: One Earth, One Health, One Breath
Highlights:
  • Yoga is a scientifically backed, holistic therapy improving mental, physical, and emotional health
  • The 2025 theme, “One Earth, One Health,” promotes inner peace for global well-being
  • India’s MyBharat campaign launches community yoga events, tech exhibits, and digital detox drives nationwide
June 21st is not only the longest day of the year, but it is also a day to celebrate harmony with all things, balance, and well-being through yoga, an ancient gift to the world from the Indians (1 Trusted Source
International Day of Yoga - 2025

Go to source).
The United Nations recognized and commemorated the International Day of Yoga (IDY), which was first proposed by India in 2014.

Since then, it has grown into an international wellness movement. The theme for this year is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.”


Advertisement

Yoga: The Ancient Therapy Backed by Modern Science!

More than flexibility and poses, yoga is now scientifically considered a wholesome road to improved health. Several studies have shown that yoga can improve
  • Mental health, by decreasing anxiety, depression, and stress.
  • Physical health, through cardiovascular efficiency, muscle strength, and respiratory power.
Quality of life, by improving the well-being of patients with long-term diseases like diabetes, cancer, and arthritis. Yoga is one of the most beneficial activities in today’s stressed-out world because it promotes stress reduction, focus, and physical strength, whether practiced daily or as part of a meditation routine.

Yoga enhances the body's natural healing mechanisms, reduces inflammation, and improves mind-body coordination.”
— Sengupta P., Int J Yoga. 2012.


Advertisement
Yoga for Self and Society

The 2025 theme skillfully balances the path of the individual with the well-being of the group.

Yoga for the Self

Yoga helps center the mind amid a burnout-stricken and overstimulated society.
  • Self-care: Practicing pranayama (breathing) and dhyana (meditation) helps in lowering the stress hormone cortisol.
  • Self-awareness: Mindfulness improves with repetition, and it assists in better emotional control.
  • Self-healing: Yoga helps with recovery and acts as an immunity booster in cases of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and chronic fatigue.

Advertisement
Yoga for Society

The calming effect of yoga doesn’t stop with the self; it also radiates outwards.
  • Fosters empathy and compassion, which are the characteristics essential in establishing healthier communities.
  • Incorporates the practice of sustainable living by embracing simplicity.
  • Relevant to populations coping with disasters, war, or displacement, build resilience in the affected populations and provide psychosocial rehabilitation.
All these traits form the basis of yoga, creating a more balanced society with people who are empathetic, united, and sustainable with healthy minds.


MyBharat’s Mega Event for Yoga Day 2025

The government of India has created a nationwide celebration bringing together students, wellness leaders, soldiers, and citizens of all walks of life in the digital effort, MyBharat.

MyBharat for this year focuses on
  • Mass Yoga Demonstration
  • Yoga Tech Exhibitions
  • Community Well-being Challenges
  • Yoga for Youth and Digital Detox Campaigns
  • Inclusive Yoga Sessions for the Elderly and Differently Abled
As we all stretch, breathe, and meditate on this International Day of Yoga, let's keep in mind that the change we want to see in the world starts within us.

References:
  1. International Day of Yoga - 2025 - (https://mybharat.gov.in/mega_events/international-day-of-yoga-2025-01)
  2. Exploring the therapeutic effects of yoga and its ability to increase quality of life - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3193654/)

Source-Medindia


Advertisement

