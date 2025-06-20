International Yoga Day: One Earth, One Health, One Breath

Yoga promotes personal well-being and global harmony through physical, mental, and emotional balance.

Highlights: Yoga is a scientifically backed, holistic therapy improving mental, physical, and emotional health

The 2025 theme, “One Earth, One Health,” promotes inner peace for global well-being

India’s MyBharat campaign launches community yoga events, tech exhibits, and digital detox drives nationwide

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

International Day of Yoga - 2025



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Yoga can reduce cortisol-the stress hormone—naturally and sustainably! #yogaday #june21 #mybharat #internationalyogaday #medindia’

Yoga can reduce cortisol-the stress hormone—naturally and sustainably! #yogaday #june21 #mybharat #internationalyogaday #medindia’

Advertisement

Yoga: The Ancient Therapy Backed by Modern Science!

Mental health , by decreasing anxiety, depression, and stress.

, by decreasing anxiety, depression, and stress. Physical health, through cardiovascular efficiency, muscle strength, and respiratory power.

Yoga enhances the body's natural healing mechanisms, reduces inflammation, and improves mind-body coordination.”

— Sengupta P., Int J Yoga. 2012.

Advertisement

Yoga for Self and Society

Self-care: Practicing pranayama (breathing) and dhyana (meditation) helps in lowering the stress hormone cortisol.

Practicing pranayama (breathing) and dhyana (meditation) helps in lowering the stress hormone cortisol. Self-awareness: Mindfulness improves with repetition, and it assists in better emotional control.

Mindfulness improves with repetition, and it assists in better emotional control. Self-healing: Yoga helps with recovery and acts as an immunity booster in cases of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and chronic fatigue.

Advertisement

Yoga for Society

Fosters empathy and compassion, which are the characteristics essential in establishing healthier communities.

Incorporates the practice of sustainable living by embracing simplicity.

Relevant to populations coping with disasters, war, or displacement, build resilience in the affected populations and provide psychosocial rehabilitation.

MyBharat’s Mega Event for Yoga Day 2025

Mass Yoga Demonstration

Yoga Tech Exhibitions

Community Well-being Challenges

Yoga for Youth and Digital Detox Campaigns

Inclusive Yoga Sessions for the Elderly and Differently Abled

International Day of Yoga - 2025 - (https://mybharat.gov.in/mega_events/international-day-of-yoga-2025-01) Exploring the therapeutic effects of yoga and its ability to increase quality of life - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3193654/)

is not only the longest day of the year, but it is also a day to celebrate harmony with all things, balance, and well-being through yoga, an ancient gift to the world from the Indians ().The United Nations recognized and commemorated the, which was first proposed by India in 2014.Since then, it has grown into an international wellness movement. The theme for this year isMore than flexibility and poses, yoga is now scientifically considered a wholesome road to improved health. Several studies have shown that yoga can improveQuality of life, by improving the well-being of patients with long-term diseases like diabetes, cancer, and arthritis. Yoga is one of the most beneficial activities in today’s stressed-out world because it promotes stress reduction, focus, and physical strength, whether practiced daily or as part of a meditation routine.The 2025 theme skillfully balances the path of the individual with the well-being of the group.Yoga for the SelfYoga helps center the mind amid a burnout-stricken and overstimulated society.The calming effect of yoga doesn’t stop with the self; it also radiates outwards.All these traits form the basis of yoga, creating a more balanced society with people who are empathetic, united, and sustainable with healthy minds.The government of India has created a nationwide celebration bringing together students, wellness leaders, soldiers, and citizens of all walks of life in the digital effort,MyBharat for this year focuses onAs we all stretch, breathe, and meditate on this International Day of Yoga, let's keep in mind that the change we want to see in the world starts within us.Source-Medindia