International Yoga Day: Do Expecting Mothers Practice Yoga?

Hannah Joy
Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 21, 2022 at 5:24 PM
Highlights:
  • International Day of Yoga is observed on June 21 every year
  • Prenatal & postnatal yoga provides health benefits both to the mother and the child
  • However, only 7 percent of the mothers are actually practicing prenatal or postnatal yoga

International Yoga Day: Do Expecting Mothers Practice Yoga?

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, a Prenatal Yoga Survey revealed that prenatal and postnatal yoga provides many health benefits and mothers can adopt yoga as a lifestyle in the long run.

Mylo, a full-stack D2C platform for expecting and new mothers, announced the results of a survey it conducted amongst 6,000 expecting and new moms.

Ninety-one percent of expecting moms agreed that exercise is healthy during pregnancy; with 85 percent believe that yoga is beneficial both during pregnancy and after childbirth.

Contrary to what may be perceived, only 7 percent of the mothers actually practiced prenatal or postnatal yoga. Moms confirm that lack of time (50 percent), followed by lack of awareness of pregnancy yoga asanas (30 percent) and the fear that prenatal yoga might be harmful to the baby (26 percent) are the key barriers to practicing yoga.
Out of the moms who practiced yoga, 92 percent of expecting moms confirmed that they would continue to practice yoga even after childbirth; however, only 45 percent of new moms actually practiced yoga after their babies were born.

Amongst the expecting moms who practiced yoga, 61 percent confirmed they would continue to practice yoga even after childbirth as they understand being physically fit is important. Sixteen percent believe it will help them recuperate faster after labor, while 9 percent find yoga helpful to destress.

Yoga is Extremely Beneficial after Childbirth

Seventy-six percent of new moms said they felt more energetic to go about their daily household chores, while 83 percent said it improved their flexibility. Eighty-two percent found that it improved their sleep which generally new moms rarely get.

The survey clearly indicates that while most expecting and new moms are aware of prenatal and postnatal yoga, they do not practice it. Women do not place a high priority on their own health. They are oblivious that neglecting themselves will have an impact on their work and ability to be available for their children. Prioritizing one's health is not selfish; rather, it is the foundation of a happy and healthy life.

Varsha Juvekar, QCI Certified Yoga Trainer, specializing in Prenatal & Postnatal Yoga; Prenatal Yoga Trainer-Mylo Clinic said: "Every pregnancy is unique, and so understanding your body's specific needs will help mothers have healthier pregnancies and babies. Prenatal Yoga is an essential exercise that helps you achieve that. Using free live video sessions in Mylo, we educate women about the physical and mental health benefits of prenatal and postnatal yoga."

Shaveta Gupta, Head-Content & Community, Mylo, says: "This survey clearly indicated that awareness is not translating into action for most of the expecting and new mothers. While the first step has been taken to raise awareness (of prenatal & postnatal yoga) beyond the metropolitans and tier 1 cities; much more is needed to facilitate easy access to resources, trainers, and experts like what we are at Mylo Clinic are currently trying to provide. On this International Day of Yoga, Mylo urges moms that taking care of yourselves is not a luxury. It is essential to Raise Happiness, health, and well-being of your family."



Source: IANS
