About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
World Continence Week 2025: 5 Lifestyle Habits to Manage Continence
Advertisement

World Continence Week 2025: 5 Lifestyle Habits to Manage Continence

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jun 20 2025 9:58 AM

Bladder and bowel incontinence affects millions worldwide, impacting mental health, and lifestyle changes alongside open conversations can improve well-being.

Highlights:
  • Continence challenges impact mental health through shame and isolation
  • Pelvic floor muscle weakness is a key cause of incontinence in both women and men
  • Lifestyle habits like exercise, diet, and stress management improve continence control
World Continence Week is celebrated annually from June 16 to 22, a global initiative led by the World Federation for Incontinence and Pelvic Problems and endorsed by the International Continence Society (1 Trusted Source
World Continence Week 2025

Go to source).
The theme for World Continence Week this year is “Shared Decision Making, Incontinence and Mental Health, Overactive Bladder, Fecal Incontinence, Sustainability, and Menopause.” This important event aims to raise awareness about bladder and bowel health issues, reduce stigma, and encourage people affected by incontinence to seek timely medical support.

Urinary Incontinence - Symptom Evaluation
Urinary Incontinence - Symptom Evaluation
Urinary incontinence is loss of bladder control causing urine leakage. Severe urine leakage can happen when one coughs, sneezes, or during a sudden urge, where one is unable to visit the restroom in time.

Effective Lifestyle Habits to Manage Continence

Adopting certain lifestyle changes can greatly improve bladder and bowel control as well as enhance overall health:
  • Pelvic Floor and Core Strengthening
    Performing Kegel exercises for 5 to 10 seconds, 10 to 15 repetitions twice daily, helps strengthen pelvic muscles. Complement these with core workouts such as bridges and gentle Pilates to improve internal control.
  • Mindful Fluid Intake and Bladder Training
    Drinking 1.5 to 2 liters of water daily supports bladder health without overhydrating. Bladder training, gradually increasing the time between urination from one hour to two or three hours, helps expand bladder capacity.
  • Dietary Modifications
    A fiber-rich diet including fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains regularizes bowel movements and prevents constipation. Avoiding triggers like caffeine, alcohol, spicy, or acidic foods can reduce bladder irritation.
  • Weight Management and Physical Activity
    Maintaining a healthy body weight within recommended limits reduces pressure on pelvic muscles. Regular physical activities like brisk walking, swimming, or cycling for at least 150 minutes weekly strengthen muscles and improve digestion.
  • Stress Reduction and Quality Sleep
    Practicing relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or gentle yoga can ease urinary urgency. Quality sleep supports healthy bladder and bowel cycles and enhances mental resilience.

Causes of Incontinence

Weakness in pelvic floor muscles is a frequent cause, especially in women following childbirth, menopause, or pelvic surgeries, and in men after prostate procedures. Neurological diseases such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, stroke, or spinal cord injuries disrupt the communication between the brain and bladder or bowel, leading to muscle over activity or underactivity.

Other contributors include urinary tract infections, chronic constipation, medication side effects, hormonal changes after menopause, obesity, and bladder irritants like caffeine and alcohol.

Millions of individuals worldwide face challenges with bladder and bowel control, which not only impact physical health but also take a significant psychological toll. Issues such as shame, isolation, anxiety, and reduced self-esteem are common but often overlooked consequences of continence problems.

Incontinence-Involuntary Loss of Urine - An impact on the daily life solution
Incontinence-Involuntary Loss of Urine - An impact on the daily life solution
Unintentional loss of urine has multiple implications to the sufferer. Urinary Incontinence has been noted to be a major barrier to social interests, entertainment, or physical recreation.
Recognizing the link between continence care and mental health, this campaign stresses the importance of open conversations and strong support systems to help improve quality of life.

In conclusion, awareness and management of continence issues play a vital role in improving both physical and mental well-being. By adopting targeted lifestyle changes, seeking support, and fostering open conversations, individuals can reduce the stigma around bladder and bowel problems and live healthier, more confident lives.

Advertisement
Quiz on Urinary Incontinence
Quiz on Urinary Incontinence
Urinary incontinence is a common problem that especially affects older-aged individuals. Test your knowledge on urinary incontinence by taking this quiz. ...
References:
  1. World Continence Week 2025 - (https://www.continence.org.au/world-continence-week)
  2. World Continence Week Toolkit - (https://wfipp.org/event/world-continence-week-2025/)

Source-Medindia

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional