World Continence Week 2025: 5 Lifestyle Habits to Manage Continence

Bladder and bowel incontinence affects millions worldwide, impacting mental health, and lifestyle changes alongside open conversations can improve well-being.
- Continence challenges impact mental health through shame and isolation
- Pelvic floor muscle weakness is a key cause of incontinence in both women and men
- Lifestyle habits like exercise, diet, and stress management improve continence control
World Continence Week 2025
Go to source). The theme for World Continence Week this year is “Shared Decision Making, Incontinence and Mental Health, Overactive Bladder, Fecal Incontinence, Sustainability, and Menopause.” This important event aims to raise awareness about bladder and bowel health issues, reduce stigma, and encourage people affected by incontinence to seek timely medical support.
Effective Lifestyle Habits to Manage ContinenceAdopting certain lifestyle changes can greatly improve bladder and bowel control as well as enhance overall health:
- Pelvic Floor and Core Strengthening
Performing Kegel exercises for 5 to 10 seconds, 10 to 15 repetitions twice daily, helps strengthen pelvic muscles. Complement these with core workouts such as bridges and gentle Pilates to improve internal control.
- Mindful Fluid Intake and Bladder Training
Drinking 1.5 to 2 liters of water daily supports bladder health without overhydrating. Bladder training, gradually increasing the time between urination from one hour to two or three hours, helps expand bladder capacity.
- Dietary Modifications
A fiber-rich diet including fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains regularizes bowel movements and prevents constipation. Avoiding triggers like caffeine, alcohol, spicy, or acidic foods can reduce bladder irritation.
- Weight Management and Physical Activity
Maintaining a healthy body weight within recommended limits reduces pressure on pelvic muscles. Regular physical activities like brisk walking, swimming, or cycling for at least 150 minutes weekly strengthen muscles and improve digestion.
- Stress Reduction and Quality Sleep
Practicing relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or gentle yoga can ease urinary urgency. Quality sleep supports healthy bladder and bowel cycles and enhances mental resilience.
Causes of IncontinenceWeakness in pelvic floor muscles is a frequent cause, especially in women following childbirth, menopause, or pelvic surgeries, and in men after prostate procedures. Neurological diseases such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, stroke, or spinal cord injuries disrupt the communication between the brain and bladder or bowel, leading to muscle over activity or underactivity.
Other contributors include urinary tract infections, chronic constipation, medication side effects, hormonal changes after menopause, obesity, and bladder irritants like caffeine and alcohol.
Millions of individuals worldwide face challenges with bladder and bowel control, which not only impact physical health but also take a significant psychological toll. Issues such as shame, isolation, anxiety, and reduced self-esteem are common but often overlooked consequences of continence problems.
Recognizing the link between continence care and mental health, this campaign stresses the importance of open conversations and strong support systems to help improve quality of life.
In conclusion, awareness and management of continence issues play a vital role in improving both physical and mental well-being. By adopting targeted lifestyle changes, seeking support, and fostering open conversations, individuals can reduce the stigma around bladder and bowel problems and live healthier, more confident lives.
