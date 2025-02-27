Feeling Sleepy After Lunch? Try These Quick Yoga Moves

Post-lunch drowsiness? No caffeine, no problem! These 5 easy yoga poses will refresh your body and mind in minutes.

Highlights: Certain yoga postures help improve digestion and prevent post-lunch lethargy

Stretching and movement increase blood flow, boosting energy and focus

A few minutes of yoga can replace the need for caffeine to stay alert

Yoga Postures that Help Beat Lethargy After Lunch

Did you know?

Just 5 minutes of yoga can boost blood circulation and oxygen levels in the brain, making you feel more awake than a shot of espresso! #yogaforenergy #afternoonboost #medindia’

Cat-Cow Stretch (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

Seated Forward Fold (Paschimottanasana)

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Chair Pose (Utkatasana)

Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Do you feel drowsy after lunch? You are not alone! Feeling fatigued after lunch is caused by a variety of factors, including your meal choices, sleep quality, and the fact that our blood sugar levels rise after eating. However, the good part is that certain yoga postures can help you revitalize your energy, enhance your digestion, and improve focus.What if we simplified things and told you that instead of grabbing another cup of coffee, try these simple yoga positions to wake up your body and mind after lunch? (1)The cat-cow stretch is a dynamic stance that gently warms your spine, boosts blood flow to the brain, and improves digestion. It also relieves tension in the shoulders and neck. Begin on hands and knees, placing wrists under shoulders and knees under hips. Inhale, arch your back (cow posture) and lift your head and tailbone to the ceiling. Breathe out, round your back (cat stance), tuck your chin into your chest, and pull your belly button inward. Repeat for 10-12 breaths.This posture relaxes the nervous system, relieves fatigue, and extends the hamstrings, which are frequently shortened owing to long periods of sitting. It's also an excellent stretch for aiding digestion after a heavy meal. To perform this exercise, sit with your legs straight in front of you and your feet flexed. Inhale and extend your spine, then exhale and fold forward to touch your feet or ankles. Hold for 5-10 breaths, deepening the stretch with each expiration.Bridge Pose stimulates abdominal organs, reduces tension, and opens up the chest. It is energizing and helps to relieve fatigue and sluggishness. Lie on your back, bend your knees, and lay your feet flat on the floor, shoulder-width apart. Press into your feet, raise your hips, and create a bridge with your body. Reach for your hands below your back and hold for five to ten breaths. Gently drop your hips to the ground.This pose will boost your energy, strengthen your legs, and stimulate the muscles in your torso. It can help you avoid feeling sleepy after lunch. Stand with feet together and arms at your sides. Bend your knees and drop your hips, as if sitting on an unseen chair. Extend your arms overhead. Hold your chest open and your knees behind your toes. Hold for 5 to 8 breaths.Downward-facing dog is a full-body stretch that increases blood flow to the brain while relaxing the body. It can rapidly boost your energy, counteract drowsiness, and reduce hamstring and shoulder pain. To perform this exercise, start on your hands and knees and lift your hips in an inverted V shape towards the ceiling. Push your hands firmly into the floor and attempt to straighten your legs. Hold for five to ten breaths.By implementing these yoga postures into your regular practice, you can combat fatigue and stay awake throughout the afternoon. Take a few minutes after lunch to reenergize your body and mind- no caffeine required!Source-Medindia