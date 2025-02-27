About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Feeling Sleepy After Lunch? Try These Quick Yoga Moves

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Feb 27 2025 9:06 PM

Post-lunch drowsiness? No caffeine, no problem! These 5 easy yoga poses will refresh your body and mind in minutes.

Feeling Sleepy After Lunch? Try These Quick Yoga Moves
Highlights:
  • Certain yoga postures help improve digestion and prevent post-lunch lethargy
  • Stretching and movement increase blood flow, boosting energy and focus
  • A few minutes of yoga can replace the need for caffeine to stay alert
Do you feel drowsy after lunch? You are not alone! Feeling fatigued after lunch is caused by a variety of factors, including your meal choices, sleep quality, and the fact that our blood sugar levels rise after eating. However, the good part is that certain yoga postures can help you revitalize your energy, enhance your digestion, and improve focus.

Yoga Postures that Help Beat Lethargy After Lunch

What if we simplified things and told you that instead of grabbing another cup of coffee, try these simple yoga positions to wake up your body and mind after lunch? (1)

Chakki Chalasana: Flat Belly, Flexibility and More With a Simple Yoga Pose
Chakki Chalasana: Flat Belly, Flexibility and More With a Simple Yoga Pose
What can Chakki Chalasana do for your body? From a flat belly to stress relief, discover the 8 incredible benefits of this core-strengthening yoga pose.

Cat-Cow Stretch (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)


The cat-cow stretch is a dynamic stance that gently warms your spine, boosts blood flow to the brain, and improves digestion. It also relieves tension in the shoulders and neck. Begin on hands and knees, placing wrists under shoulders and knees under hips. Inhale, arch your back (cow posture) and lift your head and tailbone to the ceiling. Breathe out, round your back (cat stance), tuck your chin into your chest, and pull your belly button inward. Repeat for 10-12 breaths.

Seated Forward Fold (Paschimottanasana)


This posture relaxes the nervous system, relieves fatigue, and extends the hamstrings, which are frequently shortened owing to long periods of sitting. It's also an excellent stretch for aiding digestion after a heavy meal. To perform this exercise, sit with your legs straight in front of you and your feet flexed. Inhale and extend your spine, then exhale and fold forward to touch your feet or ankles. Hold for 5-10 breaths, deepening the stretch with each expiration.

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)


Bridge Pose stimulates abdominal organs, reduces tension, and opens up the chest. It is energizing and helps to relieve fatigue and sluggishness. Lie on your back, bend your knees, and lay your feet flat on the floor, shoulder-width apart. Press into your feet, raise your hips, and create a bridge with your body. Reach for your hands below your back and hold for five to ten breaths. Gently drop your hips to the ground.

Does Yoga help you grow Taller
Does Yoga help you grow Taller
Yoga is one very effective exercise – to add a few inches to your height -- when done correctly and diligently. With yoga a person can cleanse oneself physically as well as improve their mental faculties.

Chair Pose (Utkatasana)


This pose will boost your energy, strengthen your legs, and stimulate the muscles in your torso. It can help you avoid feeling sleepy after lunch. Stand with feet together and arms at your sides. Bend your knees and drop your hips, as if sitting on an unseen chair. Extend your arms overhead. Hold your chest open and your knees behind your toes. Hold for 5 to 8 breaths.

Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)


Downward-facing dog is a full-body stretch that increases blood flow to the brain while relaxing the body. It can rapidly boost your energy, counteract drowsiness, and reduce hamstring and shoulder pain. To perform this exercise, start on your hands and knees and lift your hips in an inverted V shape towards the ceiling. Push your hands firmly into the floor and attempt to straighten your legs. Hold for five to ten breaths.

Advertisement
Six Yoga Poses for Emotional Release
Six Yoga Poses for Emotional Release
Know about the 6 yoga poses that are useful for releasing difficult emotions through back bends, spine twists, hip openers and other poses that help to reduce stress.
By implementing these yoga postures into your regular practice, you can combat fatigue and stay awake throughout the afternoon. Take a few minutes after lunch to reenergize your body and mind- no caffeine required!

References:
  1. Yoga Poses That Help You Beat Lethargy Post Lunch (https://www.onlymyhealth.com/yoga-poses-to-beat-lethargy-after-lunch-12977823863)


Advertisement
Surya Namaskar: 8 Health Benefits of This Morning Yoga Routine
Surya Namaskar: 8 Health Benefits of This Morning Yoga Routine
What are the health benefits of practicing Surya Namaskar every morning? It improves flexibility, cardiovascular health, mental clarity, and more.
Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional