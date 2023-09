Raging Tiger Economies and Their Rustling Fertility Trap

Advertisement

The countries which include Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan, are experiencing this irreversible fertility trap. Among them, South Korea has the lowest fertility rate of 0.84 children per woman, followed by Taiwan with 1.07 children per woman.Other countries in the region, such as Japan and China, are also facing similar demographic challenges due to low fertility rates. However, it is worth noting that each country's situation is unique and influenced by various factors such as social norms, economic conditions, and government policies.Paradoxically, the very economic success that propelled these countries forward is now contributing to declining birth rates. High living costs, work stress , and a competitive work environment make it difficult for couples to balance careers and family life.Traditional gender roles persist in many Asian societies, placing a heavy burden on women to manage both household and professional responsibilities. This can discourage women from having more children.High expectations for children's education, coupled with intense competition for the best schools and universities, add significant financial pressure to parents. This can dissuade them from having larger families.As birth rates continue to fall, the average age of the population rises. This results in a larger proportion of elderly citizens who are retired and in need of healthcare services, straining the social welfare system.A shrinking workforce can lead to labor shortages and hinder economic growth. With fewer young people entering the job market, these economies may struggle to sustain their current growth rates.A smaller working-age population may have to bear the responsibility of caring for a growing elderly population, diverting resources away from economic development.Lower birth rates can also lead to a decline in innovation and entrepreneurship, as there are fewer young minds entering the workforce.Addressing the irreversible fertility trap requires multifaceted approaches:Governments can implement policies such as subsidized childcare, parental leave, and flexible work arrangements to support families.Promoting gender equality in the workplace and at home can help reduce the burden on women and encourage family planning.Initiatives to make housing more affordable can alleviate one of the significant financial pressures on young couples.Reevaluating education systems to reduce the intense competition and financial stress on families can promote large families.The fertility trap confronting the Tiger Economies, including South Korea and other Asian Tigers, is a complex issue with far-reaching implications. Despite their remarkable economic growth and export-oriented models, these economies now face the challenge of declining birth rates and an aging population.This demographic shift has the potential to impact the total population, economic growth, and business cycles, as well as interest rates and the production of goods and services. To address this issue and ensure sustained prosperity, proactive measures and policy adjustments are essential, guided by insights from institutions like the World Bank, to support the unique needs of different age groups and foster a renewed Asian miracle in the face of changing fertility rates.Source: Medindia