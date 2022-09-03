International Women's Day: Here's How India Fights With Infertility

Advertisement

Talking to IANS, Dr Neeta Singh, Professor, Department of Obst & Gynae, AIIMS, says that the urban fertility rate has reached the minimum level of 1.6 which is a major concern, however the rural fertile rate is 2.0 and overall fertility rate is 2.0. But, for a developing nation to keep a balance with death ratio and new population, we need 2.3 fertility rate, she warns. Dr Singh reasons late marriage trends in urban areas as prime factor for declining level of fertility.says Dr Singh adding that in between they cross the peak period of fertility which is 20 to 25 years. She argues that after this period, fertility remains in plateau condition to 30 years and starts declining after 30 years. After 35 years, female fertility declines faster, she says.Infertility is "a disease of the reproductive system defined by the failure to achieve a clinical pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse, defines WHO. There are two kinds of infertility - primary and secondary. Primary infertility means that the couple has never conceived. Secondary infertility means that the couple has experienced a pregnancy before and failed to conceive later. Globally, most infertile couples suffer from primary infertility, as per WHO.In male also, fertility begins declining after 40 years.Dr Singh says.she told.Talking about the male infertility, Dr Singh said that it is also increasing with speed due to rising stress, food alterations, sedentary life styles, irregular working styles and others. "Every second or third male is infertile or sub fertile in India. We rarely find 20 millions sperm count in any male, which used to be around 50 to 100 millions earlier. If we find even 15 million sperm count in a male, we consider it okay. Sperm dying is main causes for male infertility", Dr Singh added.On being asked about whether IVF is solution to this rising infertility, she clearly rejected it and said that if eggs are not being produced, how can IVF work. Fertile eggs and healthy sperm can only make IVF success, opined Dr Singh.However, Delhi based IVF specialist Dr. Archna Dhawan Bajaj said that the cumulative success rate for IVF is around 45 percent only. Talking about the causes of infertility, Dr. Bajaj said that nearly 40 percent male, 40 percent female and 20 percent both in couples contribute for the infertility.Source: IANS