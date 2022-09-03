About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Does Nordic Diet Lower Cholesterol and Blood Sugar Levels?

by Hannah Joy on March 9, 2022 at 6:33 PM
Font : A-A+

Does Nordic Diet Lower Cholesterol and Blood Sugar Levels?

Nordic diet continues to have positive health benefits whether or not you lose weight, reveals a new analysis conducted by University of Copenhagen researchers.

Berries, veggies, fish, whole grains and rapeseed oil. These are the main ingredients of the Nordic diet concept that, for the past decade, have been recognized as extremely healthy, tasty and sustainable. The diet can prevent obesity and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Advertisement


Until now, Nordic diet research has primarily been linked to the diet's positive health effect following weight loss.

"It's surprising because most people believe that positive effects on blood sugar and cholesterol are solely due to weight loss. Here, we have found this not to be the the case. Other mechanisms are also at play," explains Lars Ove Dragsted, a researcher and head of section at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Nutrition, Exercise and Sports.
Advertisement

Together with researchers from Finland, Norway, Sweden and Iceland, Dragsted examined blood and urine samples from 200 people over the age of 50, all with elevated BMI and increased risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The participants were divided into two groups - one provided foods according to Nordic dietary recommendations and a control group on their habitual diet. After six months of monitoring, the result was clear.

"The group that had been on the Nordic diet for six months became significantly healthier, with lower cholesterol levels, lower overall levels of both saturated and unsaturated fat in the blood, and better regulation of glucose, compared to the control group. We kept the group on the Nordic diet weight stable, meaning that we asked them to eat more if they lost weight. Even without weight loss, we could see an improvement in their health," explains Lars Ove Dragsted.

The fat makes us healthy

Instead of weight loss alone, the researchers point to the unique composition of fats in a Nordic diet as a possible explanation for the significant health benefits.

"By analyzing the blood of participants, we could see that those who benefited most from the dietary change had different fat-soluble substances than the control group. These are substances that appear to be linked to unsaturated fatty acids from oils in the Nordic diet. This is a sign that Nordic dietary fats probably play the most significant role for the health effects seen here, which I hadn't expected," says Lars Ove Dragsted.

Fats in the Nordic diet come from fish, flaxseeds, sunflower and rapeseed, among other things. As a whole, they constitute a very beneficial mix for the body, although the researchers have yet to accurately explain why these fats seem to lower both blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

"We can only speculate as to why a change in fat composition benefits our health so greatly. However, we can confirm that the absence of highly processed food and less saturated fats from animals, have a very positive effect on us. So, the fat composition in the Nordic diet, which is higher in omega-3 and omega-6 unsaturated fats, is probably a considerable part of the explanation for the health effects we find from the Nordic diet, even when the weight of participants remains constant," concludes Lars Ove Dragsted.

Facts about the Nordic Nutrition Recommendations

The Nordic Nutrition Recommendations were adopted by dietary experts in 2012 and will be updated this year.

The diet is adapted to the Nordic countries: Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Greenland, the Faroe Islands, and Iceland. The diet is based on ingredients that are produced locally and are thereby sustainable.

Recommended foods include vegetables such as peas, beans, cabbage, onions and root vegetables, as well as fruits, including apples, pears, plums and berries. Also recommended are nuts, seeds, whole grains, fish, and shellfish, as well as vegetable oils made from rapeseed, sunflower or flaxseed. Finally, low-fat dairy products are also recommended, as well as a significantly smaller proportion of meat than currently consumed.

The diet contributes to important fatty acids, minerals, vitamins, and plant materials that have a positive effect on our health and, among other things, reduce the risk of blood clots, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, as well as cardiovascular disease in general.

Weight loss in relation to a Nordic diet

The researchers stress that weight loss, which frequently results from a Nordic dietary pattern, remains very important for the diet's overall health benefits.

"This study simply shows that it is not only weight loss that leads to the benefits of this diet. The unique composition of fats plays an important role as well," says Lars Ove Dragsted.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< International Women's Day: Here's How India Fights With Infe...
Shift Work Linked to Poor Mental Health >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Kidney Day (WKD) 2022 - 'Kidney Health for All'
World Kidney Day (WKD) 2022 - 'Kidney Health for All'
No Smoking Day 2022 —
No Smoking Day 2022 — "Quitting Smoking Doesn't Have To Be Stressful"
All You Need to Know About Post-Meal Exercises
All You Need to Know About Post-Meal Exercises
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cholesterol Diet Pills High Cholesterol Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet South Beach Diet Thalassemia Diabetes - Essentials Negative Calorie Diet 

Recommended Reading
Nordic Diet
Nordic Diet
The vegetarian friendly Nordic Diet is not just for weight loss but also for cardiovascular health. ...
Healthy Nordic Dietary Recommendations Reduce Cardiometabolic Risk Factors
Healthy Nordic Dietary Recommendations Reduce Cardiometabolic Risk Factors
A diet low in carbohydrates and trans-fats, with more of protein and fat, is shown to significantly ...
Nordic Diet Lowers Cholesterol
Nordic Diet Lowers Cholesterol
Nordic diet of foods such as whole-grain cereals, fish, onions, root vegetables, fruits and berries ...
Study Reveals Benefits of New Nordic Diet
Study Reveals Benefits of New Nordic Diet
Foodies and health experts hail the New Nordic diet which consists of seasonal berries, ......
Atkins Diet
Atkins Diet
Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins....
Cholesterol
Cholesterol
Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning....
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels a...
Diet Pills
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is th...
High Cholesterol
High Cholesterol
High cholesterol level in blood are a risk for heart disease and stroke. They get deposited in the w...
Low Carbohydrate Diet
Low Carbohydrate Diet
A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate...
Negative Calorie Diet
Negative Calorie Diet
The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William sudde...
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weigh...
Thalassemia
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to prod...
The Cabbage Diet
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)