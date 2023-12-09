'Eyes That Give': Donate the Gift of Sight

Highlights:
- Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital reported an increase of 50% in eye donations after the pandemic
- Public attitudes towards eye donation have transformed, indicating a shift towards improving vision and quality of life through eye donation
- Despite challenges, including a 72% decline in corneal transplants during the pandemic, efforts like awareness rallies and the National Eye Donation Fortnight are making strides in transforming lives through eye donation
During the National Eye Donation Fortnight, experts at Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital reported a 50% increase in eye donations following the pandemic. This positive trend shows a transformation in public attitudes towards eye donation, which is crucial for restoring sight and improving quality of life.
'Illuminate Lives: Donate your eyes and share the light of Hope. #eyedonation #giftofsight"'
Corneal blindness affects a significant number of individuals, with approximately 1.2 lakh people in need of corneal transplants to regain their sight. Corneal transplantation through eye donation stands as the sole avenue to restore vision and significantly enhance the quality of life for these individuals.
Eye Donation and its Lasting ImpactEvery donated eye has the potential to restore the gift of sight and illuminate the lives of those living in darkness. By pledging to donate their eyes after death, individuals can leave a lasting legacy that continues to impact lives even after they are gone." Said, Dr Minal D Kanhere, Cornea, Cataract & Refractive Surgeon, Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Chembur.
Dr. Kanhere further added, "Eye donation plays a pivotal role in saving and improving lives. According to experts, major causes of blindness in India include cataract (66%), corneal diseases (15%), retinal disorders (6%), and glaucoma (5%). Shockingly, up to 93% of blindness and 97% of visual impairment cases can be attributed to avoidable causes."
In Maharashtra, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant 72% decrease in corneal transplants, with only 847 procedures performed in 2020-2021 compared to 3058 in the preceding year. However, there has been a gradual recovery in the post-pandemic period, indicating a more positive attitude toward eye donation.
Currently, approximately 1,300 corneal blind individuals are awaiting transplants in Maharashtra. The pandemic also had a substantial impact on eye donation, resulting in an 80% decrease in donations between 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. Nevertheless, donation numbers are now showing an upward trend.
It's important to note that only half of the collected corneas are suitable for transplants, with the remaining used for research purposes. Overcoming challenges like low awareness, family objections, and misconceptions necessitates a collaborative effort. Promoting awareness through social media, newspapers, community health talks, eye donation walks, and public demonstrations can help overcome these obstacles.
Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital organized a rally with the aim of raising awareness about the importance of eye donation. The rally attracted nearly 150 participants, including consultants and enthusiastic college students. The event began with a dignified inauguration by Mr. D Sivanandan, the former Police Commissioner of Mumbai. Active participation in the rally was observed from Dr. Smit Bawariya, Dr. Kavita Rao, and the staff of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital in Wadala.
The rally concluded at Khalasa College, where the principal expressed deep gratitude to all involved and left a heartfelt thank-you note as a testament to the event's success. Through these initiatives, the hospital aims to foster a sense of responsibility and ignite enthusiasm for the noble act of cornea donation, ultimately providing corneas to approximately 13 million people and granting them the priceless gift of sight and a new perspective on life.
In India, the National Eye Donation Fortnight has been observed for 38 years, from August 25th to September 8th. Its purpose is to raise awareness about the importance of eye donation and dispel associated misconceptions. During this period, both local and central organizations collaborate to promote and educate individuals about the benefits of eye donation.
By doing so, people can leave a meaningful legacy by bestowing the invaluable gift of sight to those in need. Recent advancements in eye donation include increased awareness, improved cornea retrieval methods, stringent screening protocols, advanced eye banking techniques, and innovative surgical methods, all contributing to the success of corneal transplants and emphasizing the need for continuous awareness efforts (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Eye banking and keratoplasty trend analysis during the COVID-19 pandemic: A South Indian observational study
Go to source).
Experts emphasize the importance of dispelling these myths through awareness campaigns. Eye donation has no specific criteria, and anyone can contribute to this noble cause. While certain medical conditions may prevent the use of donated eyes for transplantation, they remain valuable for research and training purposes.
The National Eye Donation Fortnight is an annual event that aims to dispel misconceptions about eye donation and promote its benefits. While there has been progress in increasing eye donation numbers, there is still more work to be done.
Reference :
Source: Medindia
Challenges in Eye DonationWhile the recent increase in eye donation numbers is encouraging, there are still underlying challenges that deter widespread adoption. Cultural and religious beliefs, misinformation, and myths continue to discourage potential donors. Common misconceptions, such as concerns about facial disfigurement after eye retrieval, fears about improper treatment of the body, and doubts about the utilization of donated tissue, need to be addressed.
Experts emphasize the importance of dispelling these myths through awareness campaigns. Eye donation has no specific criteria, and anyone can contribute to this noble cause. While certain medical conditions may prevent the use of donated eyes for transplantation, they remain valuable for research and training purposes.
The National Eye Donation Fortnight is an annual event that aims to dispel misconceptions about eye donation and promote its benefits. While there has been progress in increasing eye donation numbers, there is still more work to be done.
