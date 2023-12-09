About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Hybrid Nanoparticles: A Promising Path Towards a Cancer Cure
Hybrid Nanoparticles: A Promising Path Towards a Cancer Cure

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on September 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM
Highlights:
  • Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have developed hybrid nanoparticles composed of gold and copper sulfide
  • These nanoparticles can both generate heat to kill cancer cells and emit ultrasound waves for enhanced detection
  • While the nanoparticles show promise in laboratory testing for lung and cervical cancers, further research and safety evaluations are needed before potential clinical applications

Can science's latest fusion of gold and copper sulfide pave the way for a quantum leap in cancer detection and treatment?

Scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) believe so. Their approach employs hybrid nanoparticles to target and obliterate cancer cells with heat, while also enabling their pinpointing through sound waves.

Cancer Key Facts and Statistics
Cancer Key Facts and Statistics
Cancer is an abnormal cell growth and it can destroy other body tissues. 1 in 6 deaths that occur in the world is due to cancer. Here are some key facts and statistics about cancer
Could this herald a new era in battling solid tumor masses?. The research, featured in 'ACS Applied Nano Materials', kindles hope in the relentless pursuit of early cancer detection. This discovery from IISc in Bengaluru shines as a beacon of promise.

Strategy to Identify and Eliminate Cancer Cells

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have introduced an innovative strategy for the identification and elimination of cancer cells, particularly those composing solid tumors.

Their approach involves the creation of hybrid nanoparticles, comprising both gold and copper sulfide, which possess the dual capability of inducing cancer cell death through heat and facilitating their detection via sound waves (1 Trusted Source
Nanoparticles in Clinical Translation for Cancer Therapy

Go to source).
Cancer Pain
Cancer Pain
Every 1 out of 3 people undergoing cancer treatment experiences pain.
This was documented in 'ACS Applied Nano Materials', and underscores the critical importance of early intervention in combating cancer. The IISc team opted to merge the well-established applications of copper sulfide nanoparticles in cancer diagnosis with the potent anti-cancer effects of chemically modifiable gold nanoparticles.

Jaya Prakash, Assistant Professor at the Department of Instrumentation and Applied Physics (IAP), IISc, and co-first authors, Ph.D. students Madhavi Tripathi and Swathi Padmanabhan, expound on the multifaceted attributes of these particles.

When illuminated, these hybrid nanoparticles absorb light, generating lethal heat and producing singlet oxygen atoms that prove toxic to cells. This dual mechanism aims to effectively eradicate cancer cells, as elucidated by Jaya Prakash.

Cancer Diagnosis with Nanoparticles

Moreover, the nanoparticles exhibit diagnostic potential for specific types of cancer. Conventional imaging techniques like CT and MRI scans necessitate skilled radiologists for interpretation. The photoacoustic property of the nanoparticles allows them to absorb light and emit ultrasound waves, offering high-contrast detection of cancer cells upon their arrival. The resulting ultrasound waves yield superior image resolution, given their diminished scattering compared to light within tissues.

Notably, these scans also afford greater clarity and the ability to gauge oxygen saturation in tumors, further enhancing their detectability. "You can integrate this with existing systems of detection or treatment," notes Ashok M Raichur, Professor at the Department of Materials Engineering and another corresponding author.

Overcoming previous limitations associated with nanoparticle size, the IISc team employed an innovative reduction technique to deposit minuscule gold seeds onto the copper sulfide surface.

The resultant hybrid nanoparticles, measuring less than 8 nm in size, offer the potential for seamless tissue penetration and tumor targeting. While the researchers posit that the diminutive size may facilitate natural expulsion from the human body without accumulation, extensive safety evaluations are imperative prior to clinical applications.

In this study, the nanoparticles underwent laboratory testing on lung and cervical cancer cell lines, marking a crucial milestone toward future clinical development.

"Cancer cure may be around the corner, suggesting a glimmer of hope in the realm of medical research."

Reference :
  1. Nanoparticles in Clinical Translation for Cancer Therapy - (https:www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8835852/)


Source: Medindia
Benefits of a Vegan Diet for Fighting Cancer
Benefits of a Vegan Diet for Fighting Cancer
A vegan diet consisting of fruits, vegetables and other plant-based food sources has been shown to help prevent and fight many types of cancer.

Herbs and Antioxidants
Herbs and Antioxidants
Herbs are rich sources of anti-oxidants that help build your immune system. Reach out for your spice rack not only to flavor your food but also to get anti-oxidants that fight cancer.
