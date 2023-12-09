Hybrid Nanoparticles: A Promising Path Towards a Cancer Cure

Can science's latest fusion of gold and copper sulfide pave the way for a quantum leap in cancer detection and treatment?



Scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) believe so. Their approach employs hybrid nanoparticles to target and obliterate cancer cells with heat, while also enabling their pinpointing through sound waves.

Could this herald a new era in battling solid tumor masses?. The research, featured in 'ACS Applied Nano Materials', kindles hope in the relentless pursuit of early cancer detection. This discovery from IISc in Bengaluru shines as a beacon of promise.

Strategy to Identify and Eliminate Cancer Cells Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have introduced an innovative strategy for the identification and elimination of cancer cells, particularly those composing solid tumors.



Their approach involves the creation of hybrid capability of inducing cancer cell death through heat and facilitating their detection via sound waves (

This was documented in 'ACS Applied Nano Materials', and underscores the critical importance of early intervention in combating cancer. The IISc team opted to merge the well-established applications of copper sulfide nanoparticles in cancer diagnosis with the potent



Jaya Prakash, Assistant Professor at the Department of Instrumentation and Applied Physics (IAP), IISc, and co-first authors, Ph.D. students Madhavi Tripathi and Swathi Padmanabhan, expound on the multifaceted attributes of these particles.



When illuminated, these hybrid nanoparticles absorb light, generating lethal heat and producing singlet oxygen atoms that prove toxic to cells. This dual mechanism aims to effectively eradicate

Cancer Diagnosis with Nanoparticles Moreover, the nanoparticles exhibit diagnostic potential for specific types of cancer. Conventional imaging techniques like CT and



Notably, these scans also afford greater clarity and the ability to gauge oxygen saturation in tumors, further enhancing their detectability. "You can integrate this with existing systems of detection or treatment," notes Ashok M Raichur, Professor at the Department of Materials Engineering and another corresponding author.



Overcoming previous limitations associated with nanoparticle size, the IISc team employed an innovative reduction technique to deposit minuscule gold seeds onto the copper sulfide surface.



The resultant hybrid nanoparticles, measuring less than 8 nm in size, offer the potential for seamless tissue penetration and tumor targeting. While the researchers posit that the diminutive size may facilitate natural expulsion from the human body without accumulation, extensive safety evaluations are imperative prior to clinical applications.



In this study, the nanoparticles underwent laboratory testing on lung and cervical cancer cell lines, marking a crucial milestone toward future clinical development.



"Cancer cure may be around the corner, suggesting a glimmer of hope in the realm of medical research."



Reference : Nanoparticles in Clinical Translation for Cancer Therapy - (https:www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8835852/)



