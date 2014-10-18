medindia
Top Natural Body Care Tips for Women

Written by Lari Warjri | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Oct 18, 2014
Every woman likes to take special care of their body to make it look younger and beautiful. Getting proper food, rest and relaxation are part of the basic routine that we usually follow to keep our body fit and healthy. Apart from this, it is also essential to take proper care of our overall body from skin, hair, eyes to hands and legs. We should take care of our body not only in the day but at night as well. In this manner it will make your body look younger, smoother and healthier. Here are some natural body care tips for women for a healthy and beautiful body.

Skin care

Taking good care of your skin will make your skin look younger and healthy. Here are some natural skin care tips for a glowing and gorgeous skin.

Taking bath every day is one of the most relaxing and beneficial body care tips. You can use herbal soaps for cleaning or add some oatmeal or essential oils to make your bath time into a delightful one.

Massage your skin with extra virgin oil and lemon juice at night to help retain the moisture in the skin and leave it smooth and supple.

Make a mixture of rose water, glycerin and lemon juice. Apply this mixture daily for half an hour before bath or bed time for soft glowing skin.

Body Care Tip for Women, Skin Care: Lemon juice

Berries are rich sources of vitamin C which is essential for a healthy skin. Hence consume berries like strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries to make your skin look younger and healthy.

Yogurt is an anti-tanning agent that is very effective for treating sun tan skin. Apply yogurt on the affected area of the skin, leave for half an hour then wash off with warm water.

Eye care

Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder. The following are few eye care tips to get sparkling, beautiful and healthy eyes.

Dip cotton ball in the rose water and place it over the eyes, then lie back and relax for about 20 minutes. This will help to get rid of eye puffiness and also help to relieve tired eyes.

Eating lots of green veggies like spinach, kale, and broccoli and so on helps in curing vision complications like far or near sightedness.

Body Care Tip for Women, Eye Care: Green veggies

Slice some cucumber or potatoes and place it on your eyes. Leave for 10-15 minutes then wash off your face with cold water. This will help get rid of dark circles, fine lines, freckles and wrinkles.

Apply almond oil before going to bed. This will help in toning the skin under the eye and makes it look healthy.

Drink plenty of water daily. It will help flushes out the toxins from your body, making your eyes clear and healthy.

Hands/Legs care

Daily moisturizing over your hands, feet and palm will keep skin dryness away. The following are some hand/legs care tips:

To avoid dry and flaky arms and legs, mix six teaspoons of petroleum jelly with two tablespoons lemon juice and glycerin. Mix all these ingredients well and apply this moisturizing lotion for at least twice a week.

Apply lemon juice over the dark/discolored areas around elbows and knees, leave it for 20 minutes and gently wash and scrub with warm water.

Make a mixture of half a cup of curd with half teaspoon of vinegar and mix well. Massage this mixture over your hands, feet and palms, leave for about 5-10 minutes then was off with water. This will help to soften your hands and legs.

Body Care Tip for Women, Hands / Legs Care: Vinegar

Use a mixture of glycerin and lime juice in equal proportions. Apply this on your rough palms.

Rub petroleum jelly, coconut oil or castor oil on your nails gently every alternate day to give your nail a natural shine, keep them strong and prevent from breakage.

Hair care

Take good care of your hair to avoid hair problems like dandruff, split ends, hair fall frizzy hair and so on. Here are some hair care tips to get shiny and healthy hair.

Massage your scalp with warm herbal hair oils like gingili oil, castor oil, jojoba oil and so on. This will strengthen your hair roots, prevent dandruff and add volume to the hair shaft.

Egg white is a natural conditioner for hair. Use ½ cup of egg white and apply gently to the hair, leave for 15-20 minutes and wash your hair well using mild shampoo. This will help smoothening dry and frizzy hair.

Coconut milk nourishes hair and promotes hair growth. Apply coconut milk on scalp and massage it gently into the hair roots.

Body Care Tip for Women, Hair Care: Coconut milk

Eat foods with healthy fats such as almonds, cashew nuts, chia seeds, hemp seeds and avocado to keep your hair moisturized, healthy and prevent split ends.

A regular hair trim keeps your hair healthy and allow it to grow quicker. Hence make sure you trim your hair every two months.

BodyCareProducts 

Excellent tips on body care here. Take a proper care of the body that's very important for all because it helps to keep your body healthy and silky-smooth.

