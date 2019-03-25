Purple Day – Get Involved in Raising Epilepsy Awareness

Highlights
:
- Purple Day for
epilepsy awareness is observed worldwide on the 26th March to
raise awareness about epilepsy, support persons with epilepsy and raise
funds for the campaign and epilepsy research
- Epilepsy is a
neurological disorder marked by sudden excess electrical discharge in the
brain cells resulting in seizures, and the cause remains unclear in about
half the cases
- It is estimated
that currently, over 50 million
persons worldwide are living with epilepsy. Presently, there is no cure for epilepsy although symptoms can be
successfully controlled with medications that prevent seizures
Purple Day for epilepsy is observed annually on the 26th
March to raise awareness about epilepsy, dispel associated myths and
misconceptions, support people with epilepsy lead productive lives and raise
money for epilepsy research.
History of
Purple Day for Epilepsy
Purple Day was founded by a young Canadian girl, Cassidy Megan in 2008
who herself struggled
with seizures and wanted people all over the world to come together to educate
and raise awareness about this disease and reassure persons with epilepsy
they were
not alone in their struggles. The purple color was chosen because internationally epilepsy is symbolized by
the lavender flower.
Recently, the International
League against Epilepsy named epilepsy as a disease rather than a disorder
to let people realize that it is a serious medical condition that has to be
treated appropriately.
‘Epilepsy is not infectious, and not a psychiatric condition. In many cases, the condition can be successfully treated with medications or occasionally surgery, and patients can live a normal and fulfilling life. Let us become involved on this Purple Day to make a difference in lives of people suffering from epilepsy.’
What We Can
Do to Raise Epilepsy Awareness
There are many things we the general population can do to
educate and spread awareness about epilepsy and make a difference in the lives
of persons living with epilepsy.
- Use social media
such as Twitter and Facebook to post educative and inspiring messages
about epilepsy
- Download messages
and posters from the official website and share extensively on social
media
- Make a personal
contribution or raise funds to support the awareness campaign and epilepsy
research
- Organize fundraising
events in the community through the sale of purple themed stuff such as
mugs, bracelets, tee shirts, purple-themed treats and other trinkets
- Organize a Purple
Day marathon or walkathon to raise epilepsy awareness
- Raise money
online by selling purple themed stuff online and donate the proceeds to
support the campaign and epilepsy research
- Wear purple on 26th
March to show your solidarity for the campaign or decorate your office or
workspace in purple
- Distribute
information leaflets on epilepsy in prominent locations in the community
such as malls, parks and libraries
- Get experts to
discuss epilepsy and dispel misconceptions on visual media and the radio
- Newspapers and
print media should dedicate space for articles and inspiring stories about
persons with epilepsy to raise awareness and remove associated stigma
- Hospitals and
clinics should display prominent messages about epilepsy and available
resources to treat and prevent seizures. A free checkup can be offered to the
public to encourage patients to seek medical attention
- If you are
suffering from epilepsy consult a doctor and take treatment and
precautions as advised. You can join a support group to share your
experiences and learn from other's experiences
Epilepsy
Facts & Figures
- Epilepsy is not a
condition but a feature of several diseases that have one thing in common,
namely the tendency to suffer seizures
- Statistics
estimate that 1 in 100 persons suffers from epilepsy
- In more than half
the cases, the cause remains unclear and currently, there is no cure
- Epilepsy can occur at any age
but often starts in childhood or develops in the elderly
- Symptoms are
highly variable ranging from brief spells of staring into space to
generalized convulsions which put the person at increased risk of injury
- Epilepsy is
diagnosed by doing an electroencephalogram (EEG) test to record brain wave
patterns to detect any abnormalities. Imaging tests may be done including
CT scans and MRI to detect any treatable cause
- Epilepsy can be very well treated with
medications Some persons may benefit from vagal nerve
stimulation or following a ketogenic diet. Other measures include
relaxation, yoga and meditation, reflexology and biofeedback techniques
What to Do
When You See a Person Having a Generalized Seizure?Stay calm and don't panic.
Make the
person lie down on his side to prevent aspiration of salivary secretions.
Importantly, don't try giving water or anything by mouth. Keep the person away
from sharp objects. Time the seizures and if the seizures last more than five
minutes, or repeated seizures call for medical help. Stay with the person
unless he/she becomes conscious and alert and reassure them.
Summary
Purple Day for epilepsy awareness is observed annually on
the 26th
March to educate the general public and to support persons
with epilepsy. Let us get involved and make a difference.
Source: Medindia