Purple Day – Get Involved in Raising Epilepsy Awareness

‘Epilepsy is not infectious, and not a psychiatric condition. In many cases, the condition can be successfully treated with medications or occasionally surgery, and patients can live a normal and fulfilling life. Let us become involved on this Purple Day to make a difference in lives of people suffering from epilepsy.’

Read More..

What We Can Do to Raise Epilepsy Awareness

Use social media such as Twitter and Facebook to post educative and inspiring messages about epilepsy

Download messages and posters from the official website and share extensively on social media

Make a personal contribution or raise funds to support the awareness campaign and epilepsy research

Organize fundraising events in the community through the sale of purple themed stuff such as mugs, bracelets, tee shirts, purple-themed treats and other trinkets

Organize a Purple Day marathon or walkathon to raise epilepsy awareness

Raise money online by selling purple themed stuff online and donate the proceeds to support the campaign and epilepsy research

Wear purple on 26 th March to show your solidarity for the campaign or decorate your office or workspace in purple

March to show your solidarity for the campaign or decorate your office or workspace in purple Distribute information leaflets on epilepsy in prominent locations in the community such as malls, parks and libraries

Get experts to discuss epilepsy and dispel misconceptions on visual media and the radio

Newspapers and print media should dedicate space for articles and inspiring stories about persons with epilepsy to raise awareness and remove associated stigma

Hospitals and clinics should display prominent messages about epilepsy and available resources to treat and prevent seizures. A free checkup can be offered to the public to encourage patients to seek medical attention

If you are suffering from epilepsy consult a doctor and take treatment and precautions as advised. You can join a support group to share your experiences and learn from other's experiences

Epilepsy Facts & Figures

Epilepsy is not a condition but a feature of several diseases that have one thing in common, namely the tendency to suffer seizures

Statistics estimate that 1 in 100 persons suffers from epilepsy

In more than half the cases, the cause remains unclear and currently, there is no cure

Epilepsy can occur at any age but often starts in childhood or develops in the elderly

Symptoms are highly variable ranging from brief spells of staring into space to generalized convulsions which put the person at increased risk of injury

Epilepsy is diagnosed by doing an electroencephalogram (EEG) test to record brain wave patterns to detect any abnormalities. Imaging tests may be done including CT scans and MRI to detect any treatable cause

Epilepsy can be very well treated with medications Some persons may benefit from vagal nerve stimulation or following a ketogenic diet. Other measures include relaxation, yoga and meditation, reflexology and biofeedback techniques

What to Do When You See a Person Having a Generalized Seizure?

Summary

Purple Day, 26 March - (https://www.epilepsysociety.org.uk/) What is epilepsy? - (https://www.epilepsysociety.org.uk/what-epilepsy#.XJh6e_0zbIU) About Epilepsy- (http://www.purpleday.org/aboutepilepsy)

Recently, theto let people realize that it is a serious medical condition that has to be treated appropriately.There are many things we the general population can do to educate and spread awareness about epilepsy and make a difference in the lives of persons living with epilepsy.Make the person lie down on his side to prevent aspiration of salivary secretions. Importantly, don't try giving water or anything by mouth. Keep the person away from sharp objects. Time the seizures and if the seizures last more than five minutes, or repeated seizures call for medical help. Stay with the person unless he/she becomes conscious and alert and reassure them.Purple Day for epilepsy awareness is observed annually on the 26March to educate the general public and to support persons with epilepsy. Let us get involved and make a difference.Source: Medindia