World Tuberculosis Day - It''s Time for Action

World Tuberculosis Day is observed on March 24 th every year to raise awareness about the disease

Universal access, sufficient resources, ending discrimination and stigma, equitable TB response system are themes stressed upon

Tuberculosis (TB) continues to remain the most infectious diseases worldwide and one among the top 10 causes of deathThe day commemorates Dr. Robert Koch's announcement in 1882 of his discovery of the TB-causing bacteria.For the World Tuberculosis Day this year, the WHO has adopted the