Summer season is here, bringing in a wide range of skin problems for babies, as their skin is more delicate when compared to adults. So, make sure to follow simple summer skin care tips to keep your little one fresh and cool in this scorching summer heat.

Simple 5 Summer Skin Care Tips for Babies

‘Summer is here, and it is important to protect your baby’s sensitive skin from the scorching heat of the summer sun. So, make sure to dress up your little one with cotton clothes, use lukewarm water for bathing and apply lotion with natural ingredients such as aloe vera, almond oil, nutgrass oil, and mustard oil to beat the summer heat.’

Refresh the Skin with a Bath: Bathing is the best way to remove sweat and keep the skin clean. Use lukewarm water and avoid hot water. You can also opt for a refreshing baby wash and soap infused with herb extracts like Neem, which helps protect baby's skin, and Watermelon which helps keep baby's skin cool and fresh

Soothe the Skin with a Lotion: You can opt for a calamine-based lotion with natural ingredients like Aloe Vera, Nutgrass Oil, and Mustard Oil. Aloe Vera helps moisturize the skin, Nutgrass Oil helps soothe rashes, and Mustard Oil helps reduce itching

Keep Prickly Heat at Bay: To relieve your baby of prickly heat, it is advisable to use a prickly heat baby powder. It helps in soothing the skin and keeping it dry. A slight dab of prickly heat powder with natural ingredients like Neem helps relieve itching and soothes the skin, and Vetiver helps cool your baby's skin

Use a Diaper Rash Cream: Changing the diaper frequently during summer helps keep the skin fresh and avoid diaper rashes. Additionally, choose a diaper rash cream containing Almond Oil and Yashada Bhasma. Almond Oil works as a moisturiser, and Yashada Bhasma helps reduce skin inflammation and heals rashes

Use Baby Wipes for a Quick Cleanup: Baby wipes are ideal to freshen up baby anywhere and anytime. You can opt for extra-large wipes with Indian Lotus and Aloe Vera, which are convenient to cleanse baby's skin. Indian Lotus helps keep the skin supple, and Aloe Vera moisturizes the skin

As summer heats up, your baby's skin requires extra care and nourishment. As a new parent, it is natural to be confused about how to take care of your baby's skin during summer as the weather can bring about several skin problems. While these can cause discomfort, you can minimize them by incorporating a routine-led skin care regimen for your baby.says Dr. Subhashini. N.S., Ayurveda Expert, R&D, The Himalaya Drug Company.Here are a few skin care tips to ensure your baby's skin remains healthy throughout summer.Choose light cotton and linen fabrics to dress your baby and pick a diaper of the right size to prevent diaper rashes. Overall, use natural products that are free from parabens, phthalates, alcohol, and mineral oils, which are safe and gentle on baby's skin.Source: IANS