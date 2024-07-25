About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Listeria Outbreak Linked to Deli Meat: Know the Risks

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jul 25 2024 2:38 PM

Highlights:
  • Listeria outbreak linked to deli meat causes 2 deaths and 28 hospitalizations
  • Listeria can grow even at refrigeration temperatures, making deli meats a high-risk food
  • Pregnant women, newborns, adults 65+, and people with weakened immune systems are most vulnerable
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed a Listeria outbreak in 12 states across the US, linked to contaminated deli meat. This outbreak has resulted in tragic consequences, with at least two deaths and 28 hospitalizations reported (1 Trusted Source
Listeria Outbreak Linked to Meats Sliced at Delis

Go to source).
Listeriosis is a serious infection caused by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes.

The primary culprit behind Listeria outbreaks is contaminated food. Listeria is naturally found in soil and water, and it can contaminate animals through contaminated feed or water sources.

During food processing, contamination can occur through contact with contaminated surfaces, equipment, or other foods. Unlike most foodborne bacteria, Listeria can grow even at refrigeration temperatures. This makes it particularly problematic in deli meats, which are often stored pre-cooked and chilled for extended periods.

Listeria is particularly dangerous for pregnant women, newborns, adults aged 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems.


Symptoms of Listeriosis

Symptoms of Listeriosis can appear anywhere from a few days to several weeks after exposure to contaminated food.
  • Fever
  • Muscle aches
  • Headache
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Neck stiffness
  • Confusion
  • Convulsions
If you experience any of these symptoms after consuming deli meat or other high-risk foods, it's crucial to seek medical attention promptly. Early diagnosis and treatment with antibiotics can significantly improve the chances of a full recovery.


Foods to Avoid During the Outbreak

To minimize your risk of Listeria infection during this outbreak, the CDC recommends avoiding the following foods:

Deli meat: This includes cold cuts, sliced lunch meats, and hot dogs unless reheated to an internal temperature of 165°F (74°C).

Soft cheeses: Avoid cheeses like feta, Brie, Camembert, and blue cheese unless they are clearly labeled as pasteurized.

Unpasteurized dairy products: Unpasteurized milk, yogurt, and cheese pose a high risk of Listeria contamination.

Pre-made salads and sandwiches: These products may contain deli meat or other high-risk ingredients.

Refrigerated pates and meat spreads


Additional Precautions

  1. Before consuming deli meat, heat it to an internal temperature of 165°F (74°C) to kill any potential Listeria bacteria.
  2. Wash your hands thoroughly before and after handling food. Clean and sanitize all surfaces that come into contact with deli meat or other high-risk foods.
  3. Refrigerate leftovers within two hours of cooking and consume them within three to five days.
  4. If you are pregnant, elderly, or have a weakened immune system, take extra precautions to avoid Listeria contamination.
The recent Listeria outbreak linked to deli meats highlights the importance of food safety awareness. Listeria, though uncommon, can cause serious health problems, especially for vulnerable populations. By understanding the risks, following safe food handling practices, and avoiding high-risk foods during outbreaks, we can significantly reduce our chances of contracting this infection.

Reference:
  1. Listeria Outbreak Linked to Meats Sliced at Delis - (https://www.cdc.gov/listeria/outbreaks/delimeats-7-24/index.html)

Source-Medindia
