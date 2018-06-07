Promising Allograft Transplantation for Knee Pain Among Older Adults

Highlights:

Older patients with knee pain may benefit from a special allograft transplant technique.

This technique consists of a fresh osteochondral allograft transplantation.

It is recommended for the treatment of focal cartilage defects, a common cause of knee pain in adults. Patients older than 40 may benefit from using a fresh osteochondral allograft transplantation to treat focal cartilage defects, a common cause of knee pain in adults, according to a new study at the Oregon Health and Science University in Portland.

Dennis Crawford, author of the study, and his colleagues looked at a total of 80 patients broken into two groups. The study group consisted of 38 patients, 10 women and 28 men who were at least 40 years of age and a control group with 42 patients (27 men and 15 women) who were 39 years of age or younger.



"This type of osteochondral allograft transplantation has traditionally been used in younger active patients with cartilage disorders. However, seeing this type of success allows



References:

Older Patients with Knee Pain Benefit from Allograft Transplant Technique - (http://www.sportsmed.org/aossmimis/Members/About/Press_Releases/2018-Annual-Meeting/Osteochondral-Allograft-Transplant-Research.aspx)



