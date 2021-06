Pride Month 2021 – Stop the Stigma

Official Mark of LGBTQIA+

LGBTQIA+ Pride in India

Pride Month 2021

Facts & Figures on LGBTQIA+ Pride

There are 4.1% of women and 350,000 transgender women who are recognized as LGBTQIA+ community.

Approximately 46% of lesbian, gay, and bisexual people are open about their sexual orientation with their families.

However, 43% of LGBTQIA+ employees haven't exposed their sexual orientation at work and they spend 10% of their time hiding their identities.

It is estimated that 1 in 8 people LGBTQIA+ community experience unequal treatment from healthcare staff and almost 52% of them experienced depression recently.

One in every five women of the LGBTQIA+ community lives in poverty.

The average annual income earned by 22% of LGBTQIA+ people is less than $12,000.

With rising stigma and taboo on these communities, federal protection against discrimination was offered to 50% of LGBTQIA+ workers.

Ways to Stop Social Stigma Against LGBTQIA+

Show love and respect to the LGBTQIA+ community by participating in the Pride Month events every year.

Accept and encourage them for self-affirmation. Make them feel normal like any other people.

It's better to educate yourself on this sensitive topic so that one doesn't end up hurting anyone's feelings from the concerned community.

Let the LGBTQIA+ community voice out. Listen to & understand them!

Have the right perception and raise your voice against the human discrimination that takes place in the LGBTQIA+ community.

The establishment of the Pride Month dates back to thein Manhattan, New York City, United States. For centuries, the long-run frustration of the LGBTQIA+ community was finally burst into awhen police raided the, a gay club located at 43 Christopher Street, Greenwich Village in New york.A range of extemporaneous and sporadic demonstrations was held by the LGBTQIA+ community in and around New York to establish the identity for the Gay Liberation Movement during the Stonewall Riots, also called the. The Stonewall Riots thereby mark an important day in the evolution of modern-day gay rights The first-ever anniversary of thewas initially celebrated as the result of these struggles on the, which was known as. However, the actual day continued to be flexible. The day was soon recognized as a month-long series of events all over the world.designed and flew the rainbow gay pride flag at the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade onThe long-shunned LGBTQIA+ community finally gained its first-everand 2000 in the US.Since then, every June was tagged with LGBT Pride Month declaration by President Obama during his two terms from 2009-2016.Donald Trump recognized Pride Month with a tweet in May 2019.Google has been climbing uphill the community with the distincton its homepage since 2012. Google also displayed rainbow-colored streets with Google maps to symbolize pride marches across the world in 2017.The days are also commemorated as testimonials for those members of the community who have been lost to hate crimes or HIV/AIDS and to acknowledge the impression that lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals have had on history locally, nationally, and internationally for their equal rights.As the LGBTQIA+ concept gradually spread worldwide, it also made its way to India. After, there was broader awareness of an, which marked the discourse on LGBTQIA+ rights and India's track record on the same.Naz Foundation vs. Govt. of NCT of Delhi had found that Section 377 and other legal prohibitions against same-sex conduct were a direct violation of fundamental rights provided by the Indian Constitution. Hencetowards marriage equality for the community in India.However, the ruling was thenthat propped the introduction of a law that criminalizes gay sex. The issue was then handed over to Parliament for further legislation.Following this major impediment, the unheardand sought a long, arduous path to equality and further change in people's mind-sets in the future. Several states of India engage in voicing out the rights of the LGBTIQA+ coalition through a pride march every June since 2008.Month-long activities and initiatives are organized in various countries to celebrate the event. Celebrations include pride parades, massive rallies, picnics, parties, workshops, symposia, and concerts, which attract millions of participants worldwide. The colorful activities and flavors of this month-long celebration are aptly signified by the rainbow and keep growing every year.Thewho gathered in New York City. An estimated 150,000 people marched with 700 groups in a parade through the streets of Manhattan that lasted for 12 hours.The present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic has however urged the removal of several in-person events worldwide this year. However, there are a lot of glittery, glamorous, and glorious events happening online to get their way in to sustain Pride Month 2021.These include -concert featuring pop sensation Charli XCX and up-and-coming LGBTQIA+ artists (June 10th),, world-renowned New York Gay Men's Chorus, and Youth Pride Chorus' premiere video (June 15th), 4th annual Human Rights Conference (June 21st - 23rd), and NYC Youth Pride virtual event along with 40th annual Pride Run - a hybrid event with a limited capacity of in-person 6K & virtual 5K (June 26th).says Dan Dimant, who became media director for NYC Pride last September after serving for years as a volunteer.Every individual deserves a right to live their life with freedom. One can support and encourage people from the LGBTQIA+ community by following ways:Source: Medindia