Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, August 30). Injectable Heart Stimulator for Emergency Cardiac Care . Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 30, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/injectable-heart-stimulator-for-emergency-cardiac-care-217029-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "Injectable Heart Stimulator for Emergency Cardiac Care". Medindia. Aug 30, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/injectable-heart-stimulator-for-emergency-cardiac-care-217029-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "Injectable Heart Stimulator for Emergency Cardiac Care". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/injectable-heart-stimulator-for-emergency-cardiac-care-217029-1.htm. (accessed Aug 30, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. Injectable Heart Stimulator for Emergency Cardiac Care. Medindia, viewed Aug 30, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/injectable-heart-stimulator-for-emergency-cardiac-care-217029-1.htm.