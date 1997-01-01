List of Drugs that may cause Arrhythmia (Abnormal Heart Rhythm)

Most Common-
Joint swelling, fracture, liver impairment, decrease in blood potassium level, fluid retention, muscle discomfort, hot flush, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, cough, high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, urinary frequency, night time urination, indigestion and upper respiratory tract infection
Most Common-
High body temperature, hallucinations, abnormal heart rhythm, fainting or lightheadedness, dizziness and drowsiness
Most Common -
Shock, coma, stroke, brain swelling, convulsions, abnormal heart rhythm, cardiac arrest, heart attack, heart failure, slow heart rate, bluish, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, lung swelling, respiratory insufficiency and aspiration
Most Common -
Nausea, hair loss, menstrual disorder, absence of menstrual period, upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, mouth ulcer, abnormal heart rhythm, diarrhea, ECG abnormal, constipation, back pain and headache
Most Common -
Fluid retention, difficulty in breathing, fast heart rate, palpitations, abnormal heart rhythm, and lung infection