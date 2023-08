Powassan Virus Disease: Explained

Symptoms and Signs:

Fever

Headache

Nausea

Fatigue

Altered mental state or confusion

Seizures

Speech difficulties

Paralysis

Mode of Transmission of Powassan Virus Disease

Diagnosis of Powassan Virus

Blood tests

Lumbar puncture or spinal tap

Imaging techniques like CT scans or MRI, especially if neurological symptoms are present

Treatment and Management of Powassan Virus

Anti Seizure medications

Oxygen supplementation or mechanical ventilation

Intravenous fluids to maintain hydration

Corticosteroids to mitigate inflammation

Tube feeding in cases of self-feeding inability

Prevention of Powassan Virus

Keeping grass below 5 inches in height

Staying on clear pathways when traversing wooded areas

Applying tick-repellent bug sprays containing DEET or other proven ingredients

Donning clothing that covers skin extensively when in grassy or wooded regions

Thoroughly inspect the entire body for ticks after outdoor exposure, with particular

attention to the groin, armpits, neck, and head; assistance might be needed for hard-to-see areas Seeking advice from veterinarians to shield pets from ticks and checking pets for ticks regularly

Cognitive impairment or other mental shifts

Seizures

Speech difficulties

Paralysis

Powassan Virus - (https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/25092-powassan-virus)

Ordinarily, initial symptoms like fever and headache may precede more severe manifestations such as confusion or seizures. Powassan virus has the potential to infiltrate the brain subsequent to a tick bite. This invasion can lead to encephalitis , characterized by brain inflammation. Even individuals who recover from the illness might suffer long-term consequences arising from encephalitis.Powassan virus is a type of flavivirus, an RNA virus commonly transmitted through mosquitoes and ticks, the causative agent behind Powassan virus infections. Other examples of flaviviruses include the viruses responsible for dengue fever https://www.medindia.net/patients/lifestyleandwellness/top-15-dos-and-donts-for-preventing-and-managing-dengue-fever.htm Top 15 Dos and Don'ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever, West Nile virus, and Zika virus . Transmission of Powassan virus occurs via the bite of an infected Ixodes tick. Ixodes scapularis, also known as black legged or deer ticks, are the primary vectors for human transmission. Although Ixodes cookei (groundhog tick) and Ixodes marxi (squirrel tick) can also harbor the virus, they seldom bite humans. Notably, unlike certain other tick-borne illnesses, Powassan virus transmission can occur within a few minutes of tick attachment.Diagnosis of Powassan virus disease may involve the following examinations:No antiviral medications specifically target Powassan virus infections. Hospitalization is advised for encephalitis cases. For milder symptoms, individuals can consult healthcare professionals about symptom management at home, including rest, hydration, and over-the-counter medications. In severe cases, hospital-based treatment may involve:Mild Powassan virus cases have not led to known fatalities. Approximately 10% of individuals afflicted with brain or spinal cord infections stemming from Powassan virus succumb to the disease. Even post-recovery, about half of those who experienced severe symptoms, including Powassan virus encephalitis, may grapple with enduring health problems such as facial paralysis (hemiplegia), memory impairment, weakness, and muscle loss.Mitigating the risk of Powassan virus entails evading tick bites. Precautionary measures include:Source: Medindia