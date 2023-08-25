About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Powassan Virus Disease: Explained

Dr. Pavithra
Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 25, 2023 at 5:36 PM
Highlights:
  • Powassan virus disease is an infrequent ailment transmitted through tick bites
  • It has the potential to progress to severe conditions such as encephalitis, a brain inflammation
  • This virus is prevalent in the northeastern United States as well as the Great Lakes region of both the United States and Canada

Powassan Virus Disease: Explained

Powassan virus disease is contracted via tick bites. While numerous individuals harbor the Powassan virus without displaying any indications, it can sometimes provoke Powassan virus encephalitis, an ailment characterized by cerebral swelling that may result in enduring neurological impairments like memory deficiencies and paralysis (1 Trusted Source
Powassan Virus

Go to source).

In certain instances, it can even prove fatal. The term "Powassan virus" is derived from the location of its discovery in 1958, namely Powassan, Ontario.

Prevalence of Powassan Virus Disease

Powassan virus disease is an uncommon occurrence, with merely around 200 reported cases in the United States since 2012.

Powassan virus infections are most commonly recorded in areas of Russia, the northeastern United States, and the Great Lakes region of the United States and Canada. Predominantly reported cases have emerged in states such as Massachusetts, Minnesota, Wisconsin, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Maine.

Symptoms Associated with a Powassan Virus Infection

Incubation Period:

The incubation span for Powassan virus disease extends from one week to a month. In essence, from the moment an infected tick bites, it generally takes one to four weeks for symptoms to manifest.

Symptoms and Signs:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Nausea
  • Fatigue
  • Altered mental state or confusion
  • Seizures
  • Speech difficulties
  • Paralysis
Ordinarily, initial symptoms like fever and headache may precede more severe manifestations such as confusion or seizures. Powassan virus has the potential to infiltrate the brain subsequent to a tick bite. This invasion can lead to encephalitis, characterized by brain inflammation. Even individuals who recover from the illness might suffer long-term consequences arising from encephalitis.

Mode of Transmission of Powassan Virus Disease

Powassan virus is a type of flavivirus, an RNA virus commonly transmitted through mosquitoes and ticks, the causative agent behind Powassan virus infections. Other examples of flaviviruses include the viruses responsible for dengue fever https://www.medindia.net/patients/lifestyleandwellness/top-15-dos-and-donts-for-preventing-and-managing-dengue-fever.htm Top 15 Dos and Don'ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever, West Nile virus, and Zika virus. Transmission of Powassan virus occurs via the bite of an infected Ixodes tick. Ixodes scapularis, also known as black legged or deer ticks, are the primary vectors for human transmission. Although Ixodes cookei (groundhog tick) and Ixodes marxi (squirrel tick) can also harbor the virus, they seldom bite humans. Notably, unlike certain other tick-borne illnesses, Powassan virus transmission can occur within a few minutes of tick attachment.

Diagnosis of Powassan Virus

Diagnosis of Powassan virus disease may involve the following examinations:
  • Blood tests
  • Lumbar puncture or spinal tap
  • Imaging techniques like CT scans or MRI, especially if neurological symptoms are present

Treatment and Management of Powassan Virus

No antiviral medications specifically target Powassan virus infections. Hospitalization is advised for encephalitis cases. For milder symptoms, individuals can consult healthcare professionals about symptom management at home, including rest, hydration, and over-the-counter medications. In severe cases, hospital-based treatment may involve:
  • Anti Seizure medications
  • Oxygen supplementation or mechanical ventilation
  • Intravenous fluids to maintain hydration
  • Corticosteroids to mitigate inflammation
  • Tube feeding in cases of self-feeding inability
Mild Powassan virus cases have not led to known fatalities. Approximately 10% of individuals afflicted with brain or spinal cord infections stemming from Powassan virus succumb to the disease. Even post-recovery, about half of those who experienced severe symptoms, including Powassan virus encephalitis, may grapple with enduring health problems such as facial paralysis (hemiplegia), memory impairment, weakness, and muscle loss.

Prevention of Powassan Virus

Mitigating the risk of Powassan virus entails evading tick bites. Precautionary measures include:
  • Keeping grass below 5 inches in height
  • Staying on clear pathways when traversing wooded areas
  • Applying tick-repellent bug sprays containing DEET or other proven ingredients
  • Donning clothing that covers skin extensively when in grassy or wooded regions
  • Thoroughly inspect the entire body for ticks after outdoor exposure, with particular
    • attention to the groin, armpits, neck, and head; assistance might be needed for hard-to-see areas
  • Seeking advice from veterinarians to shield pets from ticks and checking pets for ticks regularly
Note: Contact your Doctor immediately if the following symptoms arises:
  • Cognitive impairment or other mental shifts
  • Seizures
  • Speech difficulties
  • Paralysis
Reference :
  1. Powassan Virus - (https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/25092-powassan-virus)


Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

