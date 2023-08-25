Powassan Virus Disease: Explained

Powassan virus disease is contracted via tick bites. While numerous individuals harbor the Powassan virus without displaying any indications, it can sometimes provoke Powassan virus encephalitis, an ailment characterized by cerebral swelling that may result in enduring neurological impairments like memory deficiencies and paralysis (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Powassan Virus



In certain instances, it can even prove fatal. The term "Powassan virus" is derived from the location of its discovery in 1958, namely Powassan, Ontario.



Prevalence of Powassan Virus Disease

Powassan virus disease is an uncommon occurrence, with merely around 200 reported cases in the United States since 2012.