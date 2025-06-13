Osteoporosis in Men is Rising - And Testosterone Might Be to Blame

Low testosterone is a hidden yet major contributor to bone loss, osteoporosis and fracture risk in aging men.
- Testosterone decline is a major contributor to bone weakness in older men
- Osteoporosis often goes unnoticed in men until a painful fracture occurs
- Fractures linked to low bone density in men can be harder to recover from
Male osteoporosis-what are the causes, diagnostic challenges, and management
Go to source). Men over the age of 50 are frequently unaware that they are vulnerable to this bone-thinning condition. Unlike women, where osteoporosis is widely discussed and screened for, men often receive less attention. When testosterone starts to drop, whether due to age, chronic illness, medication, or other factors—it affects more than just sexual health. One of its critical but less-discussed roles is in maintaining bone strength.
Men over 50 account for one in four #osteoporosis-related fractures, and declining testosterone is a major reason behind their increasing #boneloss. #medindia #bonehealth #testosterone’
Hidden Role of Testosterone in Bone HealthTestosterone does more than influence muscle and reproductive health; it plays a key role in bone formation and maintenance. Adequate levels help support the development of new bone tissue and reduce the rate at which old bone breaks down. When testosterone drops, bones become more brittle and vulnerable, particularly in the spine, hips, and wrists.
Several factors can lead to low testosterone, including chronic illnesses such as diabetes or kidney disease, the use of certain medications like steroids, or even performance-enhancing drugs. The signs—like persistent tiredness, reduced muscle tone, low libido, or fractures after minor falls—often go unnoticed or are dismissed as natural ageing.
Subtle Signs Often MissedBecause osteoporosis develops gradually and often silently, symptoms may not be obvious until the condition has significantly progressed. Men experiencing unexplained fractures, stooped posture, chronic back pain, or even a noticeable loss of height should not ignore these signals. These can all point to compromised bone health (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Testosterone and Bone Health in Men: A Narrative Review
Go to source).
At-risk men—especially those with known risk factors, should proactively engage their doctors in conversations about bone health. A bone density scan and hormonal evaluation can help detect early signs of osteoporosis and lead to more timely intervention.
Proactive Steps to Preserve Bone StrengthThankfully, osteoporosis can often be prevented or well-managed if caught early. Regular weight-bearing exercises like walking, light weight training, or resistance workouts a few times a week help in keeping bones strong. Diet also matters—ensuring enough calcium and vitamin D is essential, and lifestyle choices such as quitting smoking and reducing alcohol make a difference too.
For some men, hormone therapy might be necessary to address low testosterone levels. However, this step should only be taken with a doctor's guidance, as hormone therapy is not suitable for everyone. Medical evaluation is vital before beginning any treatment.
Reframing the Narrative on OsteoporosisOsteoporosis is not just a concern for women. Men are at serious risk too, and the condition can lead to equally severe consequences. It's time to discard the stereotype that this is only a women’s health issue. Men need to stay informed and vigilant—especially as they age.
Recognizing the importance of bone health early on can make all the difference. Awareness, prevention, and timely intervention are key to ensuring strong bones and preventing debilitating fractures later in life.
In conclusion, bone health is not gender-specific. Men over 50 should be aware that osteoporosis can affect them just as significantly as women. Early awareness, lifestyle changes, and addressing low testosterone can go a long way in preventing fractures and ensuring long-term mobility and strength.
References:
- Male osteoporosis-what are the causes, diagnostic challenges, and management - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1521694222000250)
- Testosterone and Bone Health in Men: A Narrative Review - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7867125/)
Source-Medindia