Osteoporosis in Men is Rising - And Testosterone Might Be to Blame

Low testosterone is a hidden yet major contributor to bone loss, osteoporosis and fracture risk in aging men.

Highlights: Testosterone decline is a major contributor to bone weakness in older men

is a major contributor to bone weakness in older men Osteoporosis often goes unnoticed in men until a painful fracture occurs

occurs Fractures linked to low bone density in men can be harder to recover from

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Male osteoporosis-what are the causes, diagnostic challenges, and management



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Men over 50 account for one in four #osteoporosis-related fractures, and declining testosterone is a major reason behind their increasing #boneloss. #medindia #bonehealth #testosterone’

Men over 50 account for one in four #osteoporosis-related fractures, and declining testosterone is a major reason behind their increasing #boneloss. #medindia #bonehealth #testosterone’

Advertisement

Hidden Role of Testosterone in Bone Health

Advertisement

Subtle Signs Often Missed

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Testosterone and Bone Health in Men: A Narrative Review



Go to source Trusted Source

Advertisement

Proactive Steps to Preserve Bone Strength

Reframing the Narrative on Osteoporosis

Male osteoporosis-what are the causes, diagnostic challenges, and management - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1521694222000250) Testosterone and Bone Health in Men: A Narrative Review - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7867125/)

Fractures in older men often happen without warning, and by the time they do, significant bone loss has usually already occurred. Many of these cases are linked to an often-overlooked cause—, which can quietly).Men over the age of 50 are frequently unaware that they are vulnerable to this. Unlike women, where osteoporosis is widely discussed and screened for, men often receive less attention. When testosterone starts to drop, whether due to age, chronic illness, medication, or other factors—it affects more than just sexual health. One of its critical but less-discussed roles is in maintaining bone strength.Testosterone does more than influence muscle and reproductive health; it plays a key role in. Adequate levels help support the development of new bone tissue and reduce the rate at which old bone breaks down. When testosterone drops,, particularly in the spine, hips, and wrists.Several factors can lead to low testosterone, including chronic illnesses such as diabetes or kidney disease, the use of certain medications like steroids, or even performance-enhancing drugs. The signs—like persistent tiredness, reduced muscle tone, low libido, or fractures after minor falls—often go unnoticed or are dismissed as natural ageing.Because osteoporosis develops gradually and often silently, symptoms may not be obvious until the condition has significantly progressed. Men experiencing unexplainedshould not ignore these signals. These can all point to compromised bone health ().At-risk men—especially those with known risk factors, should proactively engage their doctors in conversations about bone health. A bone density scan and hormonal evaluation can help detect early signs of osteoporosis and lead to more timely intervention.Thankfully, osteoporosis can often be prevented or well-managed if caught early. Regular weight-bearing exercises likea few times a week help in keeping bones strong. Diet also matters—ensuring enoughis essential, and lifestyle choices such as quitting smoking and reducing alcohol make a difference too.For some men,might be necessary to address low testosterone levels. However, this step should only be taken with a doctor's guidance, as hormone therapy is not suitable for everyone. Medical evaluation is vital before beginning any treatment. Osteoporosis is not just a concern for women. Men are at serious risk too, and the condition can lead to equally severe consequences. It's time to discard the stereotype that this is only a women’s health issue. Men need to stay informed and vigilant—especially as they age.Recognizing the importance of bone health early on can make all the difference. Awareness, prevention, and timely intervention are key to ensuring strong bones and preventing debilitating fractures later in life.In conclusion, bone health is not gender-specific. Men over 50 should be aware that osteoporosis can affect them just as significantly as women. Early awareness, lifestyle changes, and addressing low testosterone can go a long way in preventing fractures and ensuring long-term mobility and strength.Source-Medindia