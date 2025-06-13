FDA Approves ENFLONSIA to Shield Infants From RSV

FDA approves ENFLONSIA, a long-acting monoclonal antibody to protect infants from RSV-related lung disease through their first winter with a single fixed-dose shot.
U.S. FDA Approves Merck's ENFLONSIAâ„¢ (clesrovimab-cfor) for Prevention of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Lower Respiratory Tract Disease in Infants Born During or Entering Their First RSV Season
Go to source). In clinical trials, ENFLONSIA reduced serious RSV-related illnesses requiring medical attention by
What Is RSV and Why Does It Matter?RSV is the leading cause of infant hospitalizations in the U.S. , especially during the colder months. It can cause serious lung infections such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia, particularly in babies under one year of age. Each RSV season puts thousands of infants at risk, including both healthy newborns and those born prematurely or with underlying health conditions.
How ENFLONSIA WorksENFLONSIA is a long-acting monoclonal antibody, a lab-made protein that offers vaccine-like protection by helping the immune system fight infections. What makes it different is its single-dose format that provides protection for up to five months, covering an entire RSV season. And unlike some older treatments, ENFLONSIA is given in the same dose for every infant, regardless of their weight.
This one-size-fits-all approach simplifies care for both parents and healthcare providers. The shot is typically given as a simple injection, either at birth (if the baby is born during RSV season) or just before the season starts.
Is It Safe?Yes, the safety profile of ENFLONSIA has been encouraging. In large clinical trials involving thousands of infants, most side effects were mild such as slight redness or swelling at the injection site or a mild rash. Serious allergic reactions were rare but, like with any injection, possible. ENFLONSIA should not be given to infants who have had severe allergic reactions to similar medications in the past.
When Will It Be Available?Merck has announced that ENFLONSIA will be available in the U.S. before the 2025–2026 RSV season begins. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to meet soon to finalize recommendations on how ENFLONSIA should be used across healthcare settings. Ordering is set to begin in July, ensuring timely access for families and clinics.
A Step Forward in Infant HealthUntil now, parents and pediatricians have had limited tools to protect babies from RSV. ENFLONSIA’s approval offers a new level of convenience, consistency, and protection, especially for families preparing for their baby’s first winter. With simplified dosing and robust data supporting its efficacy, the new drug could soon become a standard part of pediatric respiratory protection.
Every baby deserves a healthy start. If your child is due this year or approaching their first cold season, talk to your pediatrician about RSV prevention. One dose of ENFLONSIA could mean one less emergency room visit—and greater peace of mind for your family.
