A new U.S. study finds that appendiceal adenocarcinoma rates have surged in people born after 1945, raising urgent questions about possible hidden cancer risk factors.

Highlights: Appendix cancer rates have more than quadrupled in some generations

rates have more than in some generations The rise is seen across all tumor subtypes

Urgent need for more research and awareness

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Birth Cohort Effects in Appendiceal Adenocarcinoma Incidence Across the United States



Go to source Trusted Source

The risk more than tripled for those born around 1980

for those born around It quadrupled for those born around 1985

Did You Know?

Appendix cancer is increasing in younger adults, and we still don’t know why. #cancertrends #appendixcancer #medindia’

Appendix cancer is increasing in younger adults, and we still don’t know why. #cancertrends #appendixcancer #medindia’

Advertisement

What the Study Looked At

Advertisement

A Mysterious Rise Across Subtypes

Mucinous carcinomas

Nonmucinous carcinomas

Goblet cell tumors

Signet ring cell carcinomas

Advertisement

What This Means for the Public

Not Just a Coincidence

Dietary changes

Gut health imbalances

Environmental exposures

Or new gene-environment interactions

A Wake-Up Call for the Future

Birth Cohort Effects in Appendiceal Adenocarcinoma Incidence Across the United States - (https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/ANNALS-24-02479)