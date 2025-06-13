Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Naina Bhargava. (2025, June 13). Parkinson's May Begin in the Gut - Here's What We Know. Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 13, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/parkinsons-may-begin-in-the-gut-heres-what-we-know-220115-1.htm.

MLA Naina Bhargava. "Parkinson's May Begin in the Gut - Here's What We Know". Medindia. Jun 13, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/parkinsons-may-begin-in-the-gut-heres-what-we-know-220115-1.htm>.

Chicago Naina Bhargava. "Parkinson's May Begin in the Gut - Here's What We Know". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/parkinsons-may-begin-in-the-gut-heres-what-we-know-220115-1.htm. (accessed Jun 13, 2025).