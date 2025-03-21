About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Night Owls Are Prone to Depression: Here's How to Turn Things Around

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Mar 21 2025 2:48 PM

Night owls' increased depression risk is linked to poor sleep quality, higher alcohol use, and lower mindfulness.

Night Owls Are Prone to Depression: Here's How to Turn Things Around
Highlights:
  • Night owls face higher depression risk due to poor sleep, alcohol use, and low mindfulness
  • Lifestyle changes like improving sleep hygiene and reducing alcohol intake can help
  • Early lifestyle adjustments may prevent long-term mental health struggles in young adults
Staying up late could do more than just throw off your routine—it might also increase your chances of developing depression.
A new study reveals that poor sleep, increased alcohol consumption, and a lack of mindfulness could help explain why night owls—those with an evening chronotype—are more prone to mental health struggles, including depression (1 Trusted Source
Mindfulness mediates the association between chronotype and depressive symptoms in young adults

Go to source).

The study, led by Simon Evans from the University of Surrey, UK, sheds light on this connection. Researchers surveyed 546 university students to explore how sleep habits, mindfulness, alcohol use, and negative thinking patterns might contribute to the higher depression rates seen in those who stay up late compared to early risers.

"Approximately 50% of young adults are 'night owls,' and depression rates among them are higher than ever," said Evans. "Exploring this connection is crucial."

Impact of Sleep, Alcohol, and Mindfulness on Mental Health

Experts agree that sleep and mental health are closely linked. Poor sleep can be both a symptom of depression and a contributing factor. For young adults, whose brains are still developing, maintaining consistent, quality sleep is crucial for emotional regulation and overall well-being. Understanding how sleep affects depression risk can help in intervening early and preventing long-term mental health issues.

A person's chronotype, or the time of day they naturally prefer to be awake or asleep, influences their body's internal circadian rhythm.

The study confirmed that night owls, or evening chronotypes, face a significantly higher risk of depression, with key lifestyle factors playing a role. On average, night owls reported poorer sleep quality, higher alcohol consumption, and lower mindfulness compared to early risers. However, the study has some limitations, as it used a cross-sectional design, which only captures data at one point in time and doesn't establish cause and effect. Additionally, the findings may not apply to people outside the university student population.

Practical Steps to Reduce the Risk of Depression

While the study doesn’t prove causation, it suggests that improving sleep habits, cutting back on alcohol, and practicing mindfulness could help lower the risk of depression among night owls. Here are some practical steps to take control of your mental health:

1. Improve Sleep Hygiene:
  • Stick to a consistent sleep schedule, even on weekends.
  • Avoid screens (phones, laptops, and TVs) at least an hour before bed.
  • Create a calming bedtime routine, such as reading or meditation.
  • Make your sleep environment dark, quiet, and cool.
2. Reduce Alcohol Consumption:
  • Limit alcohol, especially in the evening.
  • Stay hydrated and avoid binge drinking.
  • Be mindful of how alcohol affects sleep and mood; consider healthier alternatives like herbal tea.
3. Practice Mindfulness and Stress Management:
  • Engage in mindfulness practices like meditation or deep breathing.
  • Focus on the present and avoid dwelling on negative thoughts.
  • Use stress-relief techniques like yoga, journaling, or therapy to manage stress effectively.
Given these findings, the authors suggest that interventions focusing on mindfulness, improving sleep, and reducing alcohol consumption could help lower the risk of depression, especially among young adults. They note, “With many young adults experiencing poor mental health and often staying up late, these results highlight how targeted interventions could be used to reduce their depression risk.”

Reference:
    - (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0319915)

Source-Medindia




