Night Owls Are Prone to Depression: Here`s How to Turn Things Around

Night owls' increased depression risk is linked to poor sleep quality, higher alcohol use, and lower mindfulness.
Mindfulness mediates the association between chronotype and depressive symptoms in young adults
"Approximately 50% of young adults are 'night owls,' and depression rates among them are higher than ever," said Evans. "Exploring this connection is crucial."
Impact of Sleep, Alcohol, and Mindfulness on Mental HealthExperts agree that sleep and mental health are closely linked. Poor sleep can be both a symptom of depression and a contributing factor. For young adults, whose brains are still developing, maintaining consistent, quality sleep is crucial for emotional regulation and overall well-being. Understanding how sleep affects depression risk can help in intervening early and preventing long-term mental health issues.
A person's chronotype, or the time of day they naturally prefer to be awake or asleep, influences their body's internal circadian rhythm.
The study confirmed that night owls, or evening chronotypes, face a significantly higher risk of depression, with key lifestyle factors playing a role. On average, night owls reported poorer sleep quality, higher alcohol consumption, and lower mindfulness compared to early risers. However, the study has some limitations, as it used a cross-sectional design, which only captures data at one point in time and doesn't establish cause and effect. Additionally, the findings may not apply to people outside the university student population.
Practical Steps to Reduce the Risk of DepressionWhile the study doesn’t prove causation, it suggests that improving sleep habits, cutting back on alcohol, and practicing mindfulness could help lower the risk of depression among night owls. Here are some practical steps to take control of your mental health:
1. Improve Sleep Hygiene:
- Stick to a consistent sleep schedule, even on weekends.
- Avoid screens (phones, laptops, and TVs) at least an hour before bed.
- Create a calming bedtime routine, such as reading or meditation.
- Make your sleep environment dark, quiet, and cool.
- Limit alcohol, especially in the evening.
- Stay hydrated and avoid binge drinking.
- Be mindful of how alcohol affects sleep and mood; consider healthier alternatives like herbal tea.
- Engage in mindfulness practices like meditation or deep breathing.
- Focus on the present and avoid dwelling on negative thoughts.
- Use stress-relief techniques like yoga, journaling, or therapy to manage stress effectively.
