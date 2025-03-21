Not Just in Her Head: Why Women Experience Pain Differently

Biological factors behind sex-based differences in chronic pain may lead to more personalized treatment approaches.
- Pain pathways differ between males and females, influenced by immune cells
- Women show heightened pain sensitivity due to leptin release
- Personalized treatments could improve chronic pain management for women
Divergent sex-specific pannexin-1 mechanisms in microglia and T cells underlie neuropathic pain
Go to source). “Both males and females develop pain, but each sex develops it through different means,” says Trang, a professor in the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, and the Cumming School of Medicine (CSM). “This study identifies a very unique type of biological process through a specific immune cell that is distinctive to each sex.”
Women are more likely to report experiencing pain than men, with 27.1% of women feeling pain compared to 24.4% of men. #medindia #pain #women’
Sex Differences in Pain SignalingThe study, published in Neuron, focused on neuropathic pain, which occurs due to injury to a nerve or the nervous system. One of the debilitating symptoms of this type of pain is allodynia, where even a gentle touch, temperature changes, or clothing against the skin can cause excruciating discomfort. Conducted in rats and mice, the research found that pain signals in both sexes are communicated via pannexin 1 channels, though different types of immune cells are involved. In female rodents, activation of Panx1 triggers the release of leptin, a hormone linked to increased pain sensitivity.
“Injury to a nerve can be debilitating,” says Trang. “We know that a lot of preclinical research has been in male subjects. Consequently, treatments were often developed from a male-based understanding and may not be very effective in females.”
Leptin and Chronic Pain in FemalesStudies have previously recorded elevated levels of leptin in females experiencing chronic pain. Trang highlights that as early as the 1980s, researchers analyzing human blood samples discovered that female patients with chronic pain had higher leptin levels compared to those without chronic pain.
“In the clinic, we’ve known for many years that women are more likely than men to suffer from chronic pain, and it’s often hard to know why some people respond to treatment and others don’t,” says Dr. Lori Montgomery, M.D. ‘03, pain clinician and clinical associate professor at the CSM. “Both sex and gender are important factors that need a lot more investigation, but this latest research might prove to be one of the ways that we can personalize treatment for patients so that it’s more likely to be effective.
In conclusion, this study points out biological differences between men and women in chronic pain, particularly in how leptin contributes to increased pain sensitivity in females. These findings could lead to more personalized and effective treatments, helping to address the gender disparities in pain management.
- Divergent sex-specific pannexin-1 mechanisms in microglia and T cells underlie neuropathic pain - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39892387/)
Source-Medindia