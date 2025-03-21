About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Not Just in Her Head: Why Women Experience Pain Differently

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Mar 21 2025 10:01 AM

Biological factors behind sex-based differences in chronic pain may lead to more personalized treatment approaches.

Highlights:
  • Pain pathways differ between males and females, influenced by immune cells
  • Women show heightened pain sensitivity due to leptin release
  • Personalized treatments could improve chronic pain management for women
A recent study led by Dr. Tuan Trang, Ph.D., a professor at the University of Calgary, may offer insights into why women are more likely to experience chronic pain than men. The 2019 Canadian Pain Task Force report revealed that chronic pain is more prevalent in females of all ages, including children, than in males (1 Trusted Source
Divergent sex-specific pannexin-1 mechanisms in microglia and T cells underlie neuropathic pain

Go to source).
“Both males and females develop pain, but each sex develops it through different means,” says Trang, a professor in the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, and the Cumming School of Medicine (CSM). “This study identifies a very unique type of biological process through a specific immune cell that is distinctive to each sex.”

Sex Differences in Pain Signaling

The study, published in Neuron, focused on neuropathic pain, which occurs due to injury to a nerve or the nervous system. One of the debilitating symptoms of this type of pain is allodynia, where even a gentle touch, temperature changes, or clothing against the skin can cause excruciating discomfort. Conducted in rats and mice, the research found that pain signals in both sexes are communicated via pannexin 1 channels, though different types of immune cells are involved. In female rodents, activation of Panx1 triggers the release of leptin, a hormone linked to increased pain sensitivity.

“Injury to a nerve can be debilitating,” says Trang. “We know that a lot of preclinical research has been in male subjects. Consequently, treatments were often developed from a male-based understanding and may not be very effective in females.”

Leptin and Chronic Pain in Females

Studies have previously recorded elevated levels of leptin in females experiencing chronic pain. Trang highlights that as early as the 1980s, researchers analyzing human blood samples discovered that female patients with chronic pain had higher leptin levels compared to those without chronic pain.

“In the clinic, we’ve known for many years that women are more likely than men to suffer from chronic pain, and it’s often hard to know why some people respond to treatment and others don’t,” says Dr. Lori Montgomery, M.D. ‘03, pain clinician and clinical associate professor at the CSM. “Both sex and gender are important factors that need a lot more investigation, but this latest research might prove to be one of the ways that we can personalize treatment for patients so that it’s more likely to be effective.

In conclusion, this study points out biological differences between men and women in chronic pain, particularly in how leptin contributes to increased pain sensitivity in females. These findings could lead to more personalized and effective treatments, helping to address the gender disparities in pain management.

Reference:
  1. Divergent sex-specific pannexin-1 mechanisms in microglia and T cells underlie neuropathic pain - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39892387/)

Source-Medindia
