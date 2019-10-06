Night owls can easily change their body clocks in just three weeks to become an early bird, reveals a new study. Changing from a night owl to an early bird can stave off depression and stress, and improve their mental well-being and performance.

Night Owls can Become Early Birds in Just 3 Weeks: Here's How

'Night owls can retrain their body clocks in just three weeks to improve mental well-being and performance.'

A simple tweak to the sleeping patterns of 'night owls' - people with extreme late sleeping and waking habits - could lead to significant improvements in sleep/wake timings, improved performance in the mornings, better eating habits and a decrease in depression and stress.New international research by the Universities of Birmingham and Surrey in the UK, and Monash University in Australia, showed that, over a three-week period, it was possible to shift the circadian rhythm of 'night owls' using non-pharmacological and practical interventions.The study, published in, showed participants were able to bring forward their sleep/wake timings by two hours, while having no negative effect on sleep duration. In addition, participants reported a decrease in feelings of depression and stress, as well as in daytime sleepiness.lead researcher Dr Elise Facer-Childs from Monash University's Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health said.Disturbances to the sleep/wake system have been linked to a variety of health issues, including mood swings, increased morbidity and mortality rates, and declines in cognitive and physical performance.said the study's co-author Dr Andrew Bagshaw from the University of Birmingham.Twenty-two healthy individuals participated in the study. For a period of three weeks participants in the experimental group were asked to: Wake up 2-3 hours before regular wake up time and maximize outdoor light during the mornings. Go to bed 2-3 hours before habitual bedtime and limit light exposure in the evening. Keep sleep/wake times fixed on both work days and free days. Have breakfast as soon as possible after waking up, eat lunch at the same time each day, and refrain from eating dinner after 7 pm. The results highlighted an increase in cognitive (reaction time) and physical (grip strength) performance during the morning when tiredness is often very high in 'night owls', as well as a shift in peak performance times from evening to afternoon. It also increased the number of days in which breakfast was consumed and led to better mental well-being, with participants reporting a decrease in feelings of stress and depression.Professor Debra Skene from the University of Surrey said.Dr Facer-Childs saidshe said.This intervention could also be applied within more niche settings, such as industry or within sporting sectors, which have a key focus on developing strategies to maximize productivity and optimize performance at certain times and in different conditions.Source: Eurekalert