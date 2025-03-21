Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Naina Bhargava. (2025, March 21). First-Ever Drug to Repair Brain Damage Caused by Stroke . Medindia. Retrieved on Mar 21, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/first-ever-drug-to-repair-brain-damage-caused-by-stroke-219297-1.htm.

MLA Naina Bhargava. "First-Ever Drug to Repair Brain Damage Caused by Stroke". Medindia. Mar 21, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/first-ever-drug-to-repair-brain-damage-caused-by-stroke-219297-1.htm>.

Chicago Naina Bhargava. "First-Ever Drug to Repair Brain Damage Caused by Stroke". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/first-ever-drug-to-repair-brain-damage-caused-by-stroke-219297-1.htm. (accessed Mar 21, 2025).

Harvard Naina Bhargava. 2025. First-Ever Drug to Repair Brain Damage Caused by Stroke. Medindia, viewed Mar 21, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/first-ever-drug-to-repair-brain-damage-caused-by-stroke-219297-1.htm.