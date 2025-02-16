Morning Happiness and Evening Blues Are Real

Mornings boost mood, nights bring stress. Science explains why evenings feel harder- and how to make them better.
- Cortisol spikes in the morning, giving us energy and improving mood, but declines as the day progresses
- Evening blues are worsened by lack of structure, less sunlight, and unresolved stress
- Simple lifestyle changes- routine, socializing, and relaxation- can help improve mood in the evenings
Science Behind Morning PositivityOne possible explanation lies in cortisol, a hormone that helps regulate stress and energy levels. When we wake up, our cortisol levels spike, helping us feel alert, refreshed, and ready to take on the day. This natural energy boost contributes to a sense of well-being in the morning. As the day progresses, however, cortisol levels gradually decline, which may contribute to a worsening mood by nightfall.
But here’s where it gets interesting- while cortisol levels do play a role, the study suggests that social and lifestyle factors also significantly impact our emotional state. The researchers observed that mood fluctuations were more pronounced on weekends, when work obligations decrease, and during winter, when daylight hours are shorter. This indicates that a lack of structure, social activities, and exposure to sunlight may exacerbate negative emotions in the evening.
Why Evenings Are Emotionally ChallengingPsychologist Pamela Rutledge of Fielding Graduate University believes that external factors like job responsibilities and social interactions can help regulate emotions throughout the day. Once these distractions fade in the evening, unresolved stress and negative thoughts may become more pronounced. This could explain why "sleeping it off" often helps because, by morning, we are naturally equipped with renewed energy and mental clarity.
Additionally, reduced exposure to sunlight plays a key role. Sunlight helps regulate our circadian rhythm and boost serotonin levels, a neurotransmitter that stabilizes mood. During winter, shorter days mean less sunlight, potentially leading to lower serotonin levels and a higher likelihood of experiencing evening blues.
The Weekend Effect: More Freedom, More Stress?Interestingly, the study found that the contrast between morning and evening moods was more significant on weekends. While weekends are often associated with relaxation, they also come with less structure and routine, which can leave people feeling directionless or lonely. Without the built-in responsibilities of a workday, negative emotions may surface more easily.
This aligns with past research on the Sunday Scaries- a phenomenon where people experience heightened anxiety on Sunday evenings due to the looming start of the workweek. It suggests that for some, too much free time can be just as stressful as a busy schedule.
How to Manage Evening Mood DeclinesThe good news is that understanding this pattern allows us to take steps to improve our emotional well-being in the evenings. Here are some simple strategies:
Stick to a Routine– Maintaining some structure in the evening, even on weekends, can help regulate emotions.
Get Morning Sunlight– Exposure to sunlight early in the day helps stabilize mood and supports a healthy sleep-wake cycle.
Engage in Relaxing Activities– Instead of overthinking or doom-scrolling at night, try calming activities like reading, meditation, or journaling.
Socialize or Stay Active– Connecting with others or engaging in light physical activity can help counteract feelings of loneliness or stress in the evening.
Prioritize Sleep– A good night’s rest is crucial for mental health. Avoid excessive screen time before bed and maintain a consistent sleep schedule.
Morning Wins, But Evenings Can ImproveWhile mornings may naturally boost our mood due to biological and environmental factors, evenings don’t have to be a time of emotional decline. By being mindful of daily rhythms and incorporating small lifestyle changes, we can make evenings feel just as refreshing as mornings. So the next time you’re feeling down at night, remember-sleeping it off isn’t just an old saying; it’s backed by science.
