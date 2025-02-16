Morning Happiness and Evening Blues Are Real

Mornings boost mood, nights bring stress. Science explains why evenings feel harder- and how to make them better.

Highlights: Cortisol spikes in the morning, giving us energy and improving mood, but declines as the day progresses

Evening blues are worsened by lack of structure, less sunlight, and unresolved stress

Simple lifestyle changes- routine, socializing, and relaxation- can help improve mood in the evenings

Did you know?

Science Behind Morning Positivity

Why Evenings Are Emotionally Challenging

The Weekend Effect: More Freedom, More Stress?

How to Manage Evening Mood Declines

Stick to a Routine – Maintaining some structure in the evening, even on weekends, can help regulate emotions.

– Maintaining some structure in the evening, even on weekends, can help regulate emotions. Get Morning Sunlight – Exposure to sunlight early in the day helps stabilize mood and supports a healthy sleep-wake cycle.

– Exposure to sunlight early in the day helps stabilize mood and supports a healthy sleep-wake cycle. Engage in Relaxing Activities – Instead of overthinking or doom-scrolling at night, try calming activities like reading, meditation, or journaling.

– Instead of overthinking or doom-scrolling at night, try calming activities like reading, meditation, or journaling. Socialize or Stay Active – Connecting with others or engaging in light physical activity can help counteract feelings of loneliness or stress in the evening.

– Connecting with others or engaging in light physical activity can help counteract feelings of loneliness or stress in the evening. Prioritize Sleep – A good night’s rest is crucial for mental health. Avoid excessive screen time before bed and maintain a consistent sleep schedule.

Morning Wins, But Evenings Can Improve

Science explains why you feel better in the morning (https://www.science.org/content/article/science-explains-why-you-feel-better-morning?utm_campaign=NewsfromScience&utm_medium=ownedSocial&utm_source=twitter)

Have you ever felt more anxious or down in the evening compared to the morning? If so, science is on your side. A recent study published inconfirms that people tend to feel their best in the morning and their worst at night (1). Researchers analyzed data from nearly 50,000 adults in England over two years and found that anxiety and depressive symptoms peaked in the evening, especially on weekends and during winter. But why does this happen?One possible explanation lies in, a hormone that helps regulate stress and energy levels. When we wake up, our cortisol levels spike, helping us feel alert, refreshed, and ready to take on the day. This natural energy boost contributes to a sense of well-being in the morning. As the day progresses, however, cortisol levels gradually decline, which may contribute to a worsening mood by nightfall.But here’s where it gets interesting- while cortisol levels do play a role, the study suggests thatalso significantly impact our emotional state. The researchers observed that mood fluctuations were more pronounced on weekends, when work obligations decrease, and during winter, when daylight hours are shorter. This indicates thatPsychologist Pamela Rutledge of Fielding Graduate University believes that. Once these distractions fade in the evening, unresolved stress and negative thoughts may become more pronounced. This could explain whybecause, by morning, we are naturally equipped with renewed energy and mental clarity.Additionally, reduced exposure to sunlight plays a key role.. During winter, shorter days mean less sunlight, potentially leading to lower serotonin levels and a higher likelihood of experiencing evening blues.Interestingly, the study found that the. While weekends are often associated with relaxation, they also come with less structure and routine, which can leave people feeling directionless or lonely. Without the built-in responsibilities of a workday, negative emotions may surface more easily.This aligns with past research on the- a phenomenon where people experience heightened anxiety on Sunday evenings due to the looming start of the workweek. It suggests that for some,The good news is that understanding this pattern allows us to take steps to. Here are some simple strategies:While mornings may naturally boost our mood due to biological and environmental factors,. By being mindful of daily rhythms and incorporating small lifestyle changes, we can make evenings feel just as refreshing as mornings. So the next time you’re feeling down at night, remember-Source-Medindia