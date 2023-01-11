About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
New Antibody Targets PTPRD Enzyme to Combat Breast Cancer
Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 1, 2023 at 2:32 PM
Highlights:
  • Cold Spring Harbour Laboratory researchers have developed an antibody targeting the PTPRD enzyme in breast tumors, offering a potential therapeutic breakthrough
  • PTPRD is challenging to inhibit with conventional drugs, but the antibody's innovative design effectively deactivates and destroys it
  • Lab tests indicate reduced invasiveness in treated breast cancer cells, promising a new approach to combat these tumors

Researchers at Cold Spring Harbour Laboratory have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against breast cancer by developing a novel antibody that targets an enzyme known as PTPRD, which is frequently over expressed in specific types of breast tumors.

Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
Breast Cancer
Breast cancer is a cancer that affects the breasts or mammary glands. Early detection and lifestyle changes help in controlling breast cancer.
This innovative antibody has the potential to serve as a therapeutic treatment for these challenging tumors, offering new hope to patients battling this deadly disease (1 Trusted Source
Monoclonal Antibodies in Cancer Therapy

Go to source).

The Role of PTPRD in Breast Tumors

PTPRD, or Protein Tyrosine Phosphatase Receptor Type D, belongs to the protein tyrosine phosphatase (PTP) family of molecules. These enzymes play a vital role in regulating various cellular functions by collaborating with kinases, which are responsible for modifying other proteins within cells through the addition or removal of chemical regulators called phosphates.

Dysregulation of these processes can lead to conditions such as inflammation, diabetes, and cancer. While kinase inhibitors have been explored for cancer treatment, their effectiveness diminishes over time due to the development of resistance.

The Challenge of Targeting PTPs

Professor Nicholas Tonks, a researcher at Cold Spring Harbour Laboratory, emphasizes the challenges faced in developing effective drugs to control the activity of PTPs. PTPs, including PTPRD, present unique obstacles because they cannot be easily targeted with traditional small molecules designed to block the active part of the enzyme.
Quiz on Breast Cancer
Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women. It is often said that a woman who breast-feeds is at a lower risk of developing cancer compared to another who does not .Are these mere old wives tales or is there some truth in it? This quiz on breast cancer has all the details.
Tonks describes PTPs as an "untapped resource for drug development," highlighting the potential of these enzymes in the search for novel cancer therapies.

To address the challenge of inhibiting PTPRD activity, graduate student Zhe Qian developed a groundbreaking strategy. Qian's approach involved the creation of a synthetic antibody designed to recognize and bind to PTPRD in a distinct manner.

PTPRD molecules are embedded in the outer membranes of cells, with portions extending both inside and outside the cell. Qian ingeniously designed his antibody to simultaneously target two PTPRD molecules from outside the cell.

A New Pathway to Inhibit PTPRD Activity:The Future of Breast Cancer Treatment

The research team, led by Zhe Qian, demonstrated that when their specialized antibody attaches to its target, it draws pairs of PTPRD proteins into an inactive configuration.

This not only effectively inhibits PTPRD from functioning but also results in the protein's eventual degradation. Remarkably, experiments conducted with breast cancer cells in the laboratory revealed a significant reduction in invasiveness once this process was initiated.

This groundbreaking research offers a new and promising avenue for breast cancer treatment. The innovative antibody targeting PTPRD provides hope for individuals suffering from breast tumors characterized by the over expression of this enzyme.

With further investigation and clinical trials, this novel therapy may become a valuable tool in the fight against breast cancer, potentially improving outcomes and quality of life for patients facing this formidable challenge.

Reference :
  1. Monoclonal Antibodies in Cancer Therapy - (https:ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7551545/)


Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Interesting Facts About Brain Tumors
Brain tumors are the 10th leading cause of death for men and women. Here are some interesting facts on brain tumors that you need to know.

Cite this Article   close

Brain Tumor in Children
An abnormal growth of cells in the brain is called brain tumor. Most tumors arise within the brain (primary). They can be benign or cancerous.
