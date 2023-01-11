New Antibody Targets PTPRD Enzyme to Combat Breast Cancer

The Challenge of Targeting PTPs

A New Pathway to Inhibit PTPRD Activity:The Future of Breast Cancer Treatment

Dysregulation of these processes can lead to conditions such as inflammation, diabetes, and cancer. While kinase inhibitors have been explored for cancer treatment, their effectiveness diminishes over time due to the development of resistance.Professor Nicholas Tonks, a researcher at Cold Spring Harbour Laboratory, emphasizes the challenges faced in developing effective drugs to control the activity of PTPs. PTPs, including PTPRD, present unique obstacles because they cannot be easily targeted with traditional small molecules designed to block the active part of the enzyme.Tonks describes PTPs as an "untapped resource for drug development," highlighting the potential of these enzymes in the search for novel cancer therapies.To address the challenge of inhibiting PTPRD activity, graduate student Zhe Qian developed a groundbreaking strategy. Qian's approach involved the creation of a synthetic antibody designed to recognize and bind to PTPRD in a distinct manner.PTPRD molecules are embedded in the outer membranes of cells, with portions extending both inside and outside the cell. Qian ingeniously designed his antibody to simultaneously target two PTPRD molecules from outside the cell.The research team, led by Zhe Qian, demonstrated that when their specialized antibody attaches to its target, it draws pairs of PTPRD proteins into an inactive configuration.This not only effectively inhibits PTPRD from functioning but also results in the protein's eventual degradation. Remarkably, experiments conducted with breast cancer cells in the laboratory revealed a significant reduction in invasiveness once this process was initiated.This groundbreaking research offers a new and promising avenue for breast cancer treatment. The innovative antibody targeting PTPRD provides hope for individuals suffering from breast tumors characterized by the over expression of this enzyme.With further investigation and clinical trials, this novel therapy may become a valuable tool in the fight against breast cancer, potentially improving outcomes and quality of life for patients facing this formidable challenge.Source: Medindia