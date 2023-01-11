New Antibody Targets PTPRD Enzyme to Combat Breast Cancer

Highlights:
- Cold Spring Harbour Laboratory researchers have developed an antibody targeting the PTPRD enzyme in breast tumors, offering a potential therapeutic breakthrough
- PTPRD is challenging to inhibit with conventional drugs, but the antibody's innovative design effectively deactivates and destroys it
- Lab tests indicate reduced invasiveness in treated breast cancer cells, promising a new approach to combat these tumors
Researchers at Cold Spring Harbour Laboratory have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against breast cancer by developing a novel antibody that targets an enzyme known as PTPRD, which is frequently over expressed in specific types of breast tumors.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
Advertisement
‘New antibody targets PTPRD Enzyme in breast cancers offering hope in future medical innovation. #breastcancer #ptprd #medindia’
Tweet it Now
This innovative antibody has the potential to serve as a therapeutic treatment for these challenging tumors, offering new hope to patients battling this deadly disease (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Monoclonal Antibodies in Cancer Therapy
Go to source).
The Role of PTPRD in Breast TumorsPTPRD, or Protein Tyrosine Phosphatase Receptor Type D, belongs to the protein tyrosine phosphatase (PTP) family of molecules. These enzymes play a vital role in regulating various cellular functions by collaborating with kinases, which are responsible for modifying other proteins within cells through the addition or removal of chemical regulators called phosphates.
Dysregulation of these processes can lead to conditions such as inflammation, diabetes, and cancer. While kinase inhibitors have been explored for cancer treatment, their effectiveness diminishes over time due to the development of resistance.
Tonks describes PTPs as an "untapped resource for drug development," highlighting the potential of these enzymes in the search for novel cancer therapies.
To address the challenge of inhibiting PTPRD activity, graduate student Zhe Qian developed a groundbreaking strategy. Qian's approach involved the creation of a synthetic antibody designed to recognize and bind to PTPRD in a distinct manner.
PTPRD molecules are embedded in the outer membranes of cells, with portions extending both inside and outside the cell. Qian ingeniously designed his antibody to simultaneously target two PTPRD molecules from outside the cell.
This not only effectively inhibits PTPRD from functioning but also results in the protein's eventual degradation. Remarkably, experiments conducted with breast cancer cells in the laboratory revealed a significant reduction in invasiveness once this process was initiated.
This groundbreaking research offers a new and promising avenue for breast cancer treatment. The innovative antibody targeting PTPRD provides hope for individuals suffering from breast tumors characterized by the over expression of this enzyme.
With further investigation and clinical trials, this novel therapy may become a valuable tool in the fight against breast cancer, potentially improving outcomes and quality of life for patients facing this formidable challenge.
Reference :
Source: Medindia
The Challenge of Targeting PTPsProfessor Nicholas Tonks, a researcher at Cold Spring Harbour Laboratory, emphasizes the challenges faced in developing effective drugs to control the activity of PTPs. PTPs, including PTPRD, present unique obstacles because they cannot be easily targeted with traditional small molecules designed to block the active part of the enzyme.
Advertisement
Tonks describes PTPs as an "untapped resource for drug development," highlighting the potential of these enzymes in the search for novel cancer therapies.
To address the challenge of inhibiting PTPRD activity, graduate student Zhe Qian developed a groundbreaking strategy. Qian's approach involved the creation of a synthetic antibody designed to recognize and bind to PTPRD in a distinct manner.
PTPRD molecules are embedded in the outer membranes of cells, with portions extending both inside and outside the cell. Qian ingeniously designed his antibody to simultaneously target two PTPRD molecules from outside the cell.
A New Pathway to Inhibit PTPRD Activity:The Future of Breast Cancer TreatmentThe research team, led by Zhe Qian, demonstrated that when their specialized antibody attaches to its target, it draws pairs of PTPRD proteins into an inactive configuration.
This not only effectively inhibits PTPRD from functioning but also results in the protein's eventual degradation. Remarkably, experiments conducted with breast cancer cells in the laboratory revealed a significant reduction in invasiveness once this process was initiated.
This groundbreaking research offers a new and promising avenue for breast cancer treatment. The innovative antibody targeting PTPRD provides hope for individuals suffering from breast tumors characterized by the over expression of this enzyme.
With further investigation and clinical trials, this novel therapy may become a valuable tool in the fight against breast cancer, potentially improving outcomes and quality of life for patients facing this formidable challenge.
Reference :
- Monoclonal Antibodies in Cancer Therapy - (https:ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7551545/)
Source: Medindia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
Diabetic retinopathy affects persons with type 1 diabetes more quickly and can be avoided by strictly regulating blood sugar and blood pressure levels.
Surgical obesity treatment increases the risk of dental cavities—important findings for healthcare professionals.
Discover why strokes often occur in bathrooms and learn crucial prevention tips for a safer bathing experience.
All COVID-19 variants have the capacity to penetrate the brain and infect nerve tissue, mostly through the olfactory nerves.
Learn about the risks, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer during pregnancy and the possibility of breastfeeding post-treatment.