Air Pollution and the Risk of Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease (PD) is the second most prevalent neurodegenerative disease of unknown origin that is assumed to be brought on by a confluence of environmental and genetic variables. Parkinson's disease is primarily linked to abnormal protein accumulation, inflammation, and neuron death, much like other neurodegenerative illnesses.

‘Did you know? According to the WHO, the past 25 years have seen a doubling of the prevalence of Parkinson's disease, primarily as a result of rising air pollution. #parkinsondisease #airpollution #braingutairwaylink #medindia’

What are the Major Air Pollutant Triggers of Parkinson's Disease?

Although there has been inconsistent evidence, air pollution , the biggest environmental health risk in the world, has been linked to PD risk. The main air pollution risk factors that affect Parkinson's disease (PD) depend on the kind of pollutants, the duration of exposure, and the geospatial exposure levels.The main gaseous pollutants found in outdoor air are ozone (O3), sulfur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), carbon monoxide (CO), and nitrous oxide (NO). These pollutants can originate from natural sources like forest and grass fires and also from anthropogenic sources like power plants, vehicles, trucks, buses, and burning fuels including coal, wood, and heating oil.