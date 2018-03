Monoclonal antibodies

ICD Code -Y43.4

Canakinumab This medication is an interleukin-1 beta-blocker, prescribed for auto-inflammatory diseases known as cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome (CAPS).

Capromab Pendetide This medication is a mouse antibody, prescribed for prostate cancer.

Certolizumab This medication is a therapeutic monoclonal antibody, prescribed for Crohn's disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

Cetuximab This medication is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for certain types of head, neck, and colorectal cancer.

Denosumab This medication is a human monoclonal antibody, prescribed for osteoporosis, treatment induced bone loss, bone metastases, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple myeloma and giant cell tumor of bone.

Eculizumab Eculizumab is a monoclonal antibody, which is prescribed for two conditions: Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) in which red blood cells (RBCs) are broken down resulting in anemia and decreased oxygen supply to the body.

Golimumab This medication is a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blocker, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, moderate to severe ulcerative colitis either alone or with other medications.

Ipilimumab This medication is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for melanoma (a type of skin cancer).

Ofatumumab This medication is a human monoclonal antibody, prescribed for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Omalizumab This medication is a recombinant monoclonal antibody, prescribed for moderate to severe asthma.

Palivizumab This medication is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) disease in pediatric patients.

Panitumumab Injection This medication is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for colon or rectal cancer.

Pertuzumab This medication is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for HER2-positive breast cancer (which is more aggressive) either alone or with other medications.

Rituximab This medication is a monoclol antibody, prescribed for certain types of cancer such as lymphomas, leukemias, transplant rejection and some autoimmune disorders.