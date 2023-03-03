Mediterranean Diet can Aid People With Multiple Sclerosis

People with multiple sclerosis (MS) who follow a Mediterranean diet may have a lower risk of problems with memory and thinking skills than those who do not follow the diet. The Mediterranean diet emphasizes vegetables, legumes, fruits, seafood, and healthy fats like olive oil while limiting dairy products, meats, and saturated fatty acids.



Multiple Sclerosis and Mediterranean Diet

"It's exciting to see that we may be able to help people living with MS maintain better cognition by eating a Mediterranean diet," said study author Ilana Katz Sand, MD, of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, New York, and a member of the American Academy of Neurology. "Cognitive difficulties are very common in MS, and they often get worse over time, even with treatment with disease-modifying therapies. People living with MS are very interested in ways they can be proactive from a lifestyle perspective to help improve their outcomes."The study involved 563 participants with MS. Participants filled out a questionnaire to indicate how closely they adhered to the Mediterranean diet. Based on their responses, they were given a score ranging from 0 to 14, with greater ratings given to those who adhered to the diet more closely.