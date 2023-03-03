Risk of Post-Surgical Complications in Children With Developmental Delay

Children with developmental delay may have higher complication rates following tonsillectomy than children without developmental delay, according to research published in the International Journal of Pediatric Otorhinolaryngology by Anthony Sheyn, M.D., FACS, chief of Otolaryngology at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.



What is Developmental Delay?

Link between Post-Operative Complications and Developmental Delay

Developmental delay (DD) is a wide term for a range of problems characterized by difficulties with communication, gross and fine motor abilities, problem-solving, and social relationships. Children with DD frequently have complex medical histories and comorbidities, necessitating more healthcare treatment than children without DD."We have a limited amount of literature studying the effect of DD in pediatric surgical patients," said Sheyn. "We wanted to further investigate the role that DD has on the outcome of our most performed pediatric surgery, tonsillectomy."Researchers compared postoperative complication rates between children with and without DD by reviewing medical data from 400 tonsillectomy patients. 56 (13.9%) of these individuals were diagnosed with DD.