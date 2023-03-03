About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Risk of Post-Surgical Complications in Children With Developmental Delay
Advertisement

Risk of Post-Surgical Complications in Children With Developmental Delay

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 3, 2023 at 9:21 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Developmental delay increased the risk of postoperative complications after tonsillectomy in children
  • This increased risk of problems should be discussed during pre-operative counseling, as it may have consequences for pre-operative decision-making and treatment regimens in this high-risk population
  • Extensive counseling and close follow-up for high-risk patients following surgery can help assist in reducing the complication rate

Children with developmental delay may have higher complication rates following tonsillectomy than children without developmental delay, according to research published in the International Journal of Pediatric Otorhinolaryngology by Anthony Sheyn, M.D., FACS, chief of Otolaryngology at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

What is Developmental Delay?

Developmental delay (DD) is a wide term for a range of problems characterized by difficulties with communication, gross and fine motor abilities, problem-solving, and social relationships. Children with DD frequently have complex medical histories and comorbidities, necessitating more healthcare treatment than children without DD.

"We have a limited amount of literature studying the effect of DD in pediatric surgical patients," said Sheyn. "We wanted to further investigate the role that DD has on the outcome of our most performed pediatric surgery, tonsillectomy."

Link between Post-Operative Complications and Developmental Delay

Researchers compared postoperative complication rates between children with and without DD by reviewing medical data from 400 tonsillectomy patients. 56 (13.9%) of these individuals were diagnosed with DD.

Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
Parechovirus can Cause Developmental Delays in Children
Parechovirus can Cause Developmental Delays in Children
Infection with parechovirus can cause brain damage in babies, which may manifest as developmental delays.
Advertisement

Risk of Post-Surgical Complications in Children With Developmental Delay

Patients with DD had a much higher risk of post-operative problems and experienced significantly more respiratory issues, such as respiratory arrest and nocturnal oxygen desaturation, according to the findings. Just 8.72% of individuals without DD suffered a problem following surgery, compared to 32.14% of patients with DD. Post-operative bleeding, dehydration, and vomiting were other problems.

Furthermore, individuals with moderate to severe DD were more likely to experience post-operative problems than patients with mild DD. Severe patients had Down syndrome, Global Developmental Delay, or two or more developmental milestone deficits. In the severe DD category, nine out of thirteen patients (69.23%) had a problem following surgery.

Importance of Pre-Operative Planning in Children with Developmental Delay

This study underlines the importance of thorough pre-operative planning for patients with DD to reduce the risk of post-operative problems. Researchers believe that patients with moderate to severe DD have a greater need for therapy, but additional research is needed to characterize DD severity and how it affects surgical results.
Parental Obesity Associated With Developmental Delays in Children
Parental Obesity Associated With Developmental Delays in Children
Obesity in parents may be associated with developmental delays in children, reveals study.
Advertisement

"This elevated risk of complications should be included in pre-operative counseling and has potential implications for pre-operative decision-making and treatment plans in this high-risk population," said Sheyn. "We suggest in-depth counseling and close follow-up after surgery for these patients to help reduce the current findings of an increased complication rate."

Source: Medindia
Children Experiencing Homelessness in Pre- and Postnatal Periods Have Negative Health Outcomes
Children Experiencing Homelessness in Pre- and Postnatal Periods Have Negative Health Outcomes
Children undergoing homelessness in the prenatal and postnatal periods experience poor health, increased hospitalizations and developmental delays, says study.

Citations   close

Advertisement

Harmful Mutations In Mitochondrial DNA Identified In Autism Spectrum Disorder
Harmful Mutations In Mitochondrial DNA Identified In Autism Spectrum Disorder
Children with autism spectrum disorder had more than twice as many potential harmful mutation compared with unaffected siblings or family members.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Health Watch

World Obesity Day 2023

World Obesity Day 2023

World Obesity Day promotes practical solutions to assist people in maintaining a healthy weight, receiving effective treatment, and reversing obesity.
AI Identifies a Potential Drug for Parkinson's

AI Identifies a Potential Drug for Parkinson's

IBM's supercomputer found a hidden new Parkinson's drug.
Reverse Dieting can Reverse Your Metabolism

Reverse Dieting can Reverse Your Metabolism

Eat more, lose more? Reverse dieting paves the way for you to lose weight.
National Day of Multiple Personalities

National Day of Multiple Personalities

On March 5, there are two ways to commemorate National Multiple Personality Day.
India is Suffering from Cold and Cough: Here's Why

India is Suffering from Cold and Cough: Here's Why

India has been badly hit by the flu.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Risk of Post-Surgical Complications in Children With Developmental Delay Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests